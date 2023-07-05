ESSENCE says this is the only national anthem they'll recognize from now on
New York Times: Could 'adversity scores' replace affirmative action nationwide?

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 05, 2023

After the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in university admissions, defendant Harvard put out a statement saying it was committed to a diverse student body and would find a way to make that happen. Some have suggested that colleges have students write essays on how race has affected them. The New York Times thinks it's found a similar solution that could go nationwide: adversity scores.

The Times obviously doesn't bother asking if it should work nationally.

Brett T.

That's a good question … are they turning out the highest-quality graduates possible?

***

