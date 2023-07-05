New York Times: Could 'adversity scores' replace affirmative action nationwide?

After the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in university admissions, defendant Harvard put out a statement saying it was committed to a diverse student body and would find a way to make that happen. Some have suggested that colleges have students write essays on how race has affected them. The New York Times thinks it's found a similar solution that could go nationwide: adversity scores.

To build a diverse class of students, the medical school at UC Davis ranks applicants by the disadvantages they have faced. The disadvantage scale helped turn UC Davis into one of the most diverse medical schools in the U.S. Can it work nationally? https://t.co/4QGPL48uKe — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2023

The Times obviously doesn't bother asking if it should work nationally.

'Wow! You have the highest testing scores and you are truly a once-in-a-lifetime candidate! Buuut...it says here you came from a loving, stable family that prioritized financial security and encouraged success through dedicated work. That doesn't look good, dear...' https://t.co/j3Q3AvF0GD — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 5, 2023

And your parents were doctors? That's definitely a no-no. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 5, 2023

Victimhood is the only moral authority the Left recognizes. — Bob Loblaw (@1BobLoblaw) July 5, 2023

In other news, the value of a UC Davis medical degree just plummeted. They’re about to be the University of Phoenix for medical school. — American Cynic (@cynicaltakes) July 5, 2023

I'd rather have the BEST medical students, but you be you, California. — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) July 5, 2023

When I go for medical assistance, I don’t rank potential care-givers on adversity in their life - I’m much more interested in their competence level. I suppose UC Davis can select applicants how it sees fit, but I’m still shopping for doctors via meritocracy. Cheers! — Casual Nachos (@CasualNachos) July 4, 2023

It'll be a relief to the patient, after learning that the surgeon made a serious life-endangering error, that he was admitted to med school mostly because of the disadvantages he faced. — Kralik (@earlkralik) July 4, 2023

Hahaha



Are you saying that being black or Hispanic is a disadvantage?



Ouch — The Individual (@Tweet137188103) July 5, 2023

Picking doctors based on anything but competence puts lives at risk.



Atlas Shrugged moment. Take note. — Dan Ferris (@dferris1961) July 5, 2023

Question: what’s more important from the perspective of an institution producing future doctors, that we have the best doctors in the world or that we have the most diverse doctors in the world? Stop injecting non-value-adding stuff in important matters — Phil (@RealPhillyP) July 5, 2023

I don't want my doctor to be the most disadvantaged candidate, I want him to be the most qualified, with no exceptions. I don't care about political hierarchy when I need medical care. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) July 5, 2023

Who said it's working? — Warpath 🎯 (@Low_T_4_BS) July 5, 2023

That's a good question … are they turning out the highest-quality graduates possible?

***