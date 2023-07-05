ESSENCE says this is the only national anthem they'll recognize from now on

New York Times: Could 'adversity scores' replace affirmative action nationwide?
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 05, 2023

When we read this tweet, we assumed Jill Scott was going to be singing the "black national anthem," "Lift Every Voice And Sing." Back in 2020, the NFL was going to precede "The Star Spangled Banner" with the black national anthem at games. 

If only we were right. ESSENCE apparently had something called #ESSENCEFest, and kicking things off was Scott. As first we just thought she was terribly constipated, but she was just working herself up to deliver the only national anthem ESSENCE will be recognizing from this day on.

Be honest, how far did you make it?

We really can't understand why anyone would stay in a country this horrible when they're free to leave anytime. People would set up GoFundMe fundraisers to pay for the tickets.

Believe it or not, this is why we fought so hard against critical race theory in schools — not because they didn't want white kids learning about slavery, but because they didn't want young kids filling out an "oppression matrix" to show them how little chance they stood of succeeding.

