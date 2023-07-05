ESSENCE says this is the only national anthem they'll recognize from now on

When we read this tweet, we assumed Jill Scott was going to be singing the "black national anthem," "Lift Every Voice And Sing." Back in 2020, the NFL was going to precede "The Star Spangled Banner" with the black national anthem at games.

If only we were right. ESSENCE apparently had something called #ESSENCEFest, and kicking things off was Scott. As first we just thought she was terribly constipated, but she was just working herself up to deliver the only national anthem ESSENCE will be recognizing from this day on.

Everyone please rise for the only National Anthem we will be recognizing from this day forward.



Jill Scott, we thank you! #ESSENCEFest pic.twitter.com/WrYrP1nhTc — ESSENCE (@Essence) July 5, 2023

Be honest, how far did you make it?

We really can't understand why anyone would stay in a country this horrible when they're free to leave anytime. People would set up GoFundMe fundraisers to pay for the tickets.

No. — James Pyles (@jamespyles) July 5, 2023

I'm not a slave. So, no thank you. — T. (@breathingnblack) July 5, 2023

Home of the slave huh pic.twitter.com/metC86dHRH — 🇺🇸🕷️🕸️Konservative_Kratos_10/20/23🕸️🕷️🇺🇸 (@nashywil93) July 5, 2023

Maybe just go to another country? Lots of places could benefit from your talents. — Johnny Maxwell (@NZ13369314) July 5, 2023

Perspective is power. Once she lives anywhere outside America, she might update her lyrics to offer a bit more balance. Two things can be true. America has issues, but Black People have accomplished more in America than in any other Country on Earth. #Fact — Timothy Maurice (@timothymaurice) July 5, 2023

This is straight trash and garbage. If this country is so bad, it is a big world. Bounce. — Jonathan Wick (@Uncjwick) July 5, 2023

Yeah, not buying it, remove the hatred and the blinders please, and ask yourself why she is worth $12 million as well. — Christopher M Morrison (@Armynavyvet702) July 5, 2023

Imagine if she lived somewhere where she had to deal with real oppression and hardship.



What a joke. — Larry Taylor (@LCTaylor54) July 5, 2023

Believe it or not, this is why we fought so hard against critical race theory in schools — not because they didn't want white kids learning about slavery, but because they didn't want young kids filling out an "oppression matrix" to show them how little chance they stood of succeeding.

***