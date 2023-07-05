Annoying TikTok kid says the GOP owes the Biden family an apology over cocaine comments

Someone yesterday suggested that Hunter Biden sue everyone on social media who was saying that the bag of cocaine found at the White House was his. We said go for it — Hunter's no stranger to the inside of a courtroom thanks to his child support battle.

Now we've got Harry Sisson — that little Gen Z twerp who most definitely isn't being paid by the DNC to post TikTok videos hyping President Biden — saying that Republicans owe the Biden family an apology. Um, how about no. Sisson says the coke was found in a cubby where visitors leave their drugs before a tour, which is a big change from early reports, which said it was found in the library where Hunter works on his laptop.

A source told Politico that we might never know whose cocaine it was — even though the FBI was tracking people who were in D.C. on January 6 by their cell phone pings and ATM transactions.

So the cocaine found in the West Wing was actually found in a cubby where visitors leave their possessions before a tour.



All of the Republicans who baselessly attacked Hunter owe the Biden family an apology. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 5, 2023

Because there is not a single instance of the Biden Administration lying. https://t.co/cbhYMLOtJa — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 5, 2023

So the bag went from a work area in the west wing to a tourist cubby? Ironically, I just read another article on how surveillance couldn't determine who had it. No finger printing? No visitor logs to trace finger prints back to?

They absolutely know who left it — Adam RumDiesOnB (@RumDiesOnB) July 5, 2023

Maybe the Bidens should apologize to America for allowing someone to flash their T's on the lawn of the WH.



Disgrace. — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) July 5, 2023

How much were you paid for this tweet? This one is a doozy. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 5, 2023

Assuming the cocaine belonged to the residing cocaine addict is not "baseless" — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) July 5, 2023

since when have visitors had to stash their belongings in a locker prior to a tour? I had my cell phone throughout the entire thing and have pictures of me all over the white house. So I'm calling bullshit — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) July 5, 2023

Hunter Biden is a visitor. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 5, 2023

Voicemail for Hunter: "Yeah bro, I left the bag of candy in the 4th cubby down on the right. You know, where they have us visitors stow our electronics and shit. Venmo me!" — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) July 5, 2023

You have been misinformed. Below is the verified recording of the call with the hazmat team that was dispatched Sunday evening and confiscated the cocaine. At the 9 second mark, it clearly states the cocaine was found in the library. https://t.co/3tCIp2uQhn — Cindie (@Cindie911) July 5, 2023

Yeah, cause the first thing I make sure to pack with me is a baggy of cocaine when I go into one of the most highly secure government buildings. — Ammon (@Ammonious) July 5, 2023

How many apologies does Hunter Biden owe? — an analytical mind (@analyticalposts) July 5, 2023

It's sweet that this kid believes anyone in this world owes the Bidens an apology.

