Sussex Police: Teenage boy sexually assaulted by two 'women'
Here's a preview of media's coming 'actually, doing coke in the WH isn't...
Flashback: Jen Psaki says White House 'in regular touch' with social media over...
CNN says the planet experienced the hottest day ever this week
KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over...
KJP has nothing to share on Biden acknowledging his granddaughter
Surprised? Politico: Law enforcement says WH cocaine culprit 'unlikely to be found'
NYT swoops in to rescue Joe Biden from people noticing that he's become...
Andrea Mitchell expresses shock at discovery of cocaine in the White House
Imagine CNN hosts having this reaction if cocaine were found in the Trump...
Adam Kinzinger has total faith that Denver Riggleman's the guy who can clear...
Bill de Blasio announces he's not exactly getting divorced, but he is ready...
Ari Fleischer tries to make sense of evolving spin about bag of coke...
MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censori...

Annoying TikTok kid says the GOP owes the Biden family an apology over cocaine comments

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 05, 2023

Someone yesterday suggested that Hunter Biden sue everyone on social media who was saying that the bag of cocaine found at the White House was his. We said go for it — Hunter's no stranger to the inside of a courtroom thanks to his child support battle.

Now we've got Harry Sisson — that little Gen Z twerp who most definitely isn't being paid by the DNC to post TikTok videos hyping President Biden — saying that Republicans owe the Biden family an apology. Um, how about no. Sisson says the coke was found in a cubby where visitors leave their drugs before a tour, which is a big change from early reports, which said it was found in the library where Hunter works on his laptop.

A source told Politico that we might never know whose cocaine it was — even though the FBI was tracking people who were in D.C. on January 6 by their cell phone pings and ATM transactions.

Recommended

Here's a preview of media's coming 'actually, doing coke in the WH isn't a big deal' defenses
Doug P.

It's sweet that this kid believes anyone in this world owes the Bidens an apology.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: APOLOGY COCAINE HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's a preview of media's coming 'actually, doing coke in the WH isn't a big deal' defenses
Doug P.
Sussex Police: Teenage boy sexually assaulted by two 'women'
Brett T.
KJP says Biden is proud his admin restored rule of law, trips over a bag of coke in the WH
Doug P.
CNN says the planet experienced the hottest day ever this week
Brett T.
Flashback: Jen Psaki says White House 'in regular touch' with social media over COVID misinformation
Brett T.
KJP has nothing to share on Biden acknowledging his granddaughter
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Here's a preview of media's coming 'actually, doing coke in the WH isn't a big deal' defenses Doug P.