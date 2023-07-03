The homeless are flushed out of public toilets in Gavin Newsom's California

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis himself said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was obsessed with his state. Newsom, who's apparently hoping Joe Biden drops dead before 2024, really wants to be president and has already done his tour of red America to find out what's wrong with the country. Meanwhile, here's how things are going in his state.

Only in Gavin Newsom’s California will you spend 90 minutes in line to use a bathroom at the beach because homeless people are living in the toilets. pic.twitter.com/3bRtH8hsGL — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 3, 2023

Gavin wants to spread this prosperity to the whole nation once Joe is ushered off the stage in the coming months. — Is this thing on (@z_this_thing_on) July 3, 2023

He's currently gallivanting around book stores crying over children not being able to see male/female adult genitalia — RiskyBiskits™ (@BiskitsTm) July 3, 2023

Why in God’s name are we putting up with this? — Chuck Bruhn (@ChuckBruhn) July 3, 2023

At least one person has hazmat suit on smart person there — William miko (@william_miko) July 3, 2023

This is why I never recommend tourists visit Venice/Santa Monica. There’s a dozen better beaches in LA county. They rarely listen, though. — Tim (@DomenGolder) July 3, 2023

Saw it first hand a few weeks ago. It’s disgusting and disgraceful. — eagleswings (@canoecurves) July 3, 2023

Large numbers of these people have evident psychopathologies. Where is the CA state to get them from the street into the mental health facilities where they belong? They have money to contemplate paying reparations, but nothing for this? — Alexander Riley (@AllThingsRhap) July 3, 2023

Ted Lieu's district. — TJO (@olsontj) July 3, 2023

Visiting CA was a favorite pastime, but it's not worth it anymore unless I'm staying in wealthier affluent areas - you know, the areas Nancy Pelosi and Ted Lieu can enjoy with zero homeless people around. Wake up, Californians! — ♖ 𝖑𝖎𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖊́ 🥑 (@Unbound_N_N) July 3, 2023

And yet Gavin Newsom and Ted Lieu are so smug when they tweet. They're busy trying to ban gas-powered cars and lawnmowers and pay reparations and sinking billions into a high-speed train to nowhere.

Remember Newsom wanting DeSantis charged for kidnapping when one busload of migrants unloaded in Sacramento? But he's fine with this.

