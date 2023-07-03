Powerful movie 'Sound of Freedom' opens tomorrow to early conservative acclaim
Nina Turner: Conservatives will celebrate 'freedom' after taking away everyone's rights
CBS calls new Florida law 'controversial' and is quickly corrected by Christina Pushaw
ABC News in trouble for tweeting that Moms for Liberty call themselves 'joyful...
Attorney says it's 'peak hypocrisy' to support PPP loan forgiveness but not student...
Chasten Buttigieg says let's commit to not giving groups who ban books a...
Jen Psaki's STILL trying to convince us the Right's behind Muslims opposing trans...
Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babi...
Outlet's lame hit on Ron DeSantis' Yale baseball career 'might be the single...
Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' preside...
NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece...
Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS
Megyn Kelly & others shred CDC director's parting advice for the American public
Newsweek reached into the bottom of the barrel for evidence that 'Ron DeSantis...

The homeless are flushed out of public toilets in Gavin Newsom's California

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 03, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis himself said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was obsessed with his state. Newsom, who's apparently hoping Joe Biden drops dead before 2024, really wants to be president and has already done his tour of red America to find out what's wrong with the country. Meanwhile, here's how things are going in his state.

Recommended

CBS calls new Florida law 'controversial' and is quickly corrected by Christina Pushaw
justmindy

And yet Gavin Newsom and Ted Lieu are so smug when they tweet. They're busy trying to ban gas-powered cars and lawnmowers and pay reparations and sinking billions into a high-speed train to nowhere.

Remember Newsom wanting DeSantis charged for kidnapping when one busload of migrants unloaded in Sacramento? But he's fine with this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS calls new Florida law 'controversial' and is quickly corrected by Christina Pushaw
justmindy
ABC News in trouble for tweeting that Moms for Liberty call themselves 'joyful warriors'
Brett T.
Nina Turner: Conservatives will celebrate 'freedom' after taking away everyone's rights
Brett T.
Attorney says it's 'peak hypocrisy' to support PPP loan forgiveness but not student loan forgiveness
Brett T.
Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babies' humanity
Sarah D
Outlet's lame hit on Ron DeSantis' Yale baseball career 'might be the single worst 'gotcha' of all-time'
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
CBS calls new Florida law 'controversial' and is quickly corrected by Christina Pushaw justmindy