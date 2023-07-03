Nina Turner: Conservatives will celebrate 'freedom' after taking away everyone's rights

Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner has plenty of race bait in her timeline for Independence Day, so it was tough to pick just one tweet to highlight. This one ties in with current events, so we went with it. Funny, isn't it, how conservatives are all set to celebrate "freedom" tomorrow just a week after the conservative Supreme Court "eroded the rights of Black people, Indigenous people, [and] LGBTQIA+ people." What? Just last week LGBTQIA+ people were parading naked in the street in front of little kids — indecent exposure doesn't seem to apply to them.

We'd argue that Asian Americans gained the freedom to be judged on their merits, but as we've been assured, Asian Americans are just "white adjacent," so they're just as guilty.

Last week, conservatives eroded the rights of Black people, Indigenous people, LGBTQIA+ people.



This week, they’ll celebrate “freedom.” — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 3, 2023

The rights of black people to do what? Be accepted into Ivy League universities? That's a right now?

No rights were eroded for anyone in America.



What you are now experiencing is 'equality,' not the privilege you are used to. https://t.co/gCeLSaGP0J — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 3, 2023

Actually, SCOTUS ended a form of racial discrimination and protected free speech. https://t.co/R7dyILyiuo — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) July 3, 2023

The lawsuit was brought by Asian-Americans who were being discriminated against by racists' policies.



Just so we're clear. https://t.co/tlSjcEFfx9 — Trampas (@trampas) July 3, 2023

Apparently getting into college with preferential admissions over people more qualified than you is now a right. https://t.co/G94vo94g8M — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq. (@SeizerPouncicus) July 3, 2023

Nina doesn't engage and doesn't seem to understand that all individuals have the same rights.

Bad Nina, bad. https://t.co/L8odyHm0KT — Voluntary Cunt (@VoluntaryCunt) July 3, 2023

They restored rights to Asian people and people of faith that had been eroded previously. We will rightly celebrate this. https://t.co/cT7mGlgVyQ — Just Trying To Survive🌪🔥⛈❄️☄️ (@Supply4Survival) July 3, 2023

Last week sanity was partially restored https://t.co/3sdrTSSQU8 — Franklin Campbell (@FranklinMCiii) July 3, 2023

My freedoms has not been eroded one bit in the past week by conservatives, but keep up the constant fear mongering. https://t.co/UuRDZNIwRQ — MS (@officialmscia7) July 3, 2023

Sounds like this country isn’t for you. Yes? https://t.co/pucs4jjmMb — NC Momma (@KettleCorn1234) July 3, 2023

You are free right along with everyone else.



Happy 4th! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 3, 2023



