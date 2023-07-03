Nina Turner: Conservatives will celebrate 'freedom' after taking away everyone's rights

Powerful movie 'Sound of Freedom' opens tomorrow to early conservative acclaim
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 03, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner has plenty of race bait in her timeline for Independence Day, so it was tough to pick just one tweet to highlight. This one ties in with current events, so we went with it. Funny, isn't it, how conservatives are all set to celebrate "freedom" tomorrow just a week after the conservative Supreme Court "eroded the rights of Black people, Indigenous people, [and] LGBTQIA+ people." What? Just last week LGBTQIA+ people were parading naked in the street in front of little kids — indecent exposure doesn't seem to apply to them.

We'd argue that Asian Americans gained the freedom to be judged on their merits, but as we've been assured, Asian Americans are just "white adjacent," so they're just as guilty.

The rights of black people to do what? Be accepted into Ivy League universities? That's a right now?

Tags: FOURTH OF JULY NINA TURNER RIGHTS SUPREME COURT

