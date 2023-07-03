MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says the party that claims to care about kids wants to let them work

Let it be known that MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan put asterisks around "claims" when referring to the party that claims to be concerned about kids being exposed to sexually explicit materials in schools and to naked grown men at Pride parades with kids in attendance. We all know that Democrats like Hasan care enough to put those sexually explicit books in school libraries and line them up for dildo ring toss after the naked guy on a bike flashes his junk in their faces.

We've already seen criticism of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for rolling back the minimum age to work, and now there's another panic as Iowa joins in.

A major child labor rollback goes into effect in Iowa this weekend.



14 year-olds are now allowed to work in meat coolers, 15 year-olds can join assembly lines and 16 year-olds can serve alcohol.



In a few weeks, similar rollbacks take effect in Arkansas. https://t.co/Dp1zvJggXV pic.twitter.com/GfktQsxrdW — Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) July 2, 2023

WHO Des Moines reports:

One new piece of legislation taking effect Saturday that could immediately impact people are changes to the state’s child labor laws. The new law will allow kids ages 14 and 15 to be able to work until 11 p.m. during the summer. That’s two hours longer than previously. They’ll be able to work until 9 p.m. during the school year. Kids over 16 will not have hour limits. They’ll also be able to serve alcohol in restaurants for the first time. Iowa Restaurant Association President and CEO Jessica Dunker supports the new law. She said right now many restaurants won’t hire kids for higher-paying jobs like servers because they can’t do the entire job. That’s changing, and it will help 16 and 17-year-olds move up in the industry and help restaurants keep their employees. “Serving roles in the Des Moines area are averaging anywhere from $25 to $40 per hour, and so we like opening up that door to a motivated, trained 16 or 17-year-old that’s been a part of our business in another way,” Dunker said. “Now those hosts that were having to wait until they were 18 to be able to see that kind of income can do it at 16.”

Working at 16? Gen X knows nothing about that.

The party that *claims* to be so so concerned about kids in our schools, and about ‘grooming’ and inappropriate stuff for children, is also doing stuff like this: https://t.co/qYdjMCpJRO — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 2, 2023

Why would we be concerned? Work is good for kids. I started working when I was 16. As long as we aren't allowing them to put in 40-hour weeks or do dangerous work, it helps push kids in the right direction. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 2, 2023

There is quite a difference in allowing teenagers to work, vs literally trying to tell a 4 year old that he's not the sex he was born as. Come on man. — Patrick Webb (@pwleaks) July 2, 2023

I understand that kids can change their sex. It's absolutely normal when doctors conduct the sex change surgery. But my God! How can they work? — Bartosz Mroczkowski (@BMroczkowski) July 2, 2023

You’re so soft lol — TD (@tannerdallas_) July 2, 2023

Mehdi’s privilege is showing. I got my first job at age 12 gathering up, cleaning and crating bottles outside of my local pub. Taught me a lot of valuable life skills. We’re not all pampered millionaires Mehdi. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dr. Eoin Lenihan (@EoinLenihan) July 2, 2023

This isn’t forcing kids going to work, this is giving kids chance of going to work if they choose too. I’m sorry the next generation isn’t going be so lazy and expect democats to give them free things growing up. — HankSalmonsJr📈 (@salmons_jr) July 2, 2023

Like what? Getting a job and learning the value of a hard earned dollar? C’mon man. This is 2023, not 1823. — Toliver4Tennessee (@Toliver4TN) July 2, 2023

I started working when I was 13 years old. Taught me responsibility and the value of money.



Nothing wrong with it.



We have a full generation of soft individuals who can even fight the anxiety of being called the wrong pronoun. — Joseph Masini 🇺🇸👷‍♂️ (@joemasiniFL) July 2, 2023

Like...letting kids earn money?



My brother in Darwin you're literally saying that these kids are mature enough to take wrong-sex hormones on self-ID of "gender" and you're mad that they can have a job? — Fredgiblet 🇺🇸 (@fredgiblet) July 3, 2023

You don’t know any farm kids I see. — Elric (@fansbabyboy) July 2, 2023

"What's a farm?" — Mehdi Hasan.

14 year olds in Minnesota can work up to 40 hours a week. Keep gaslighting. — Greg Aker (@akesNpains1) July 2, 2023

Shocking a liberal has a problem with work. I had a job at 14, at 16 I was waiting tables.



This dude is such a joke it’s a miracle he has any sort of platform. A sensitive aggressive progressive. — AngryMetsFan (@younited2016) July 3, 2023

Teaching children work-ethic, responsibility, and skills for life - versus - cutting their genitals off.



I’m good with @GOP thank you very much. — Mike Kole (@kolemichael) July 2, 2023

What age did you start working? Must have damaged you. — Charfang (@charfang) July 2, 2023

You know what the most dangerous job in Iowa is? Being a mail carrier. Being a farmer is also dangerous, as is construction work. Serving alcohol doesn’t make any list. Quit gaslighting us. — Lynette Miller (@Netpetjet1st) July 2, 2023

Family businesses are the way out of generational poverty. You just want to keep people poor so they keep voting for your empty rhetoric. — Glen Bradley (@GlenBradley) July 2, 2023

I'm guessing you didn't have a job until after college? — LiLi (@Gone2theBeach) July 3, 2023

So the party that claims 14-year-olds can consent to a double mastectomy is appalled by them having a part-time job with their parents' consent? We'd be curious to know if Hasan had a job before college.

