MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says the party that claims to care about kids wants to let them work

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 03, 2023

Let it be known that MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan put asterisks around "claims" when referring to the party that claims to be concerned about kids being exposed to sexually explicit materials in schools and to naked grown men at Pride parades with kids in attendance. We all know that Democrats like Hasan care enough to put those sexually explicit books in school libraries and line them up for dildo ring toss after the naked guy on a bike flashes his junk in their faces.

We've already seen criticism of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for rolling back the minimum age to work, and now there's another panic as Iowa joins in.

WHO Des Moines reports:

One new piece of legislation taking effect Saturday that could immediately impact people are changes to the state’s child labor laws. The new law will allow kids ages 14 and 15 to be able to work until 11 p.m. during the summer. That’s two hours longer than previously. They’ll be able to work until 9 p.m. during the school year. Kids over 16 will not have hour limits. They’ll also be able to serve alcohol in restaurants for the first time.

Iowa Restaurant Association President and CEO Jessica Dunker supports the new law. She said right now many restaurants won’t hire kids for higher-paying jobs like servers because they can’t do the entire job. That’s changing, and it will help 16 and 17-year-olds move up in the industry and help restaurants keep their employees.

“Serving roles in the Des Moines area are averaging anywhere from $25 to $40 per hour, and so we like opening up that door to a motivated, trained 16 or 17-year-old that’s been a part of our business in another way,” Dunker said. “Now those hosts that were having to wait until they were 18 to be able to see that kind of income can do it at 16.”

Working at 16? Gen X knows nothing about that.

"What's a farm?" — Mehdi Hasan.

So the party that claims 14-year-olds can consent to a double mastectomy is appalled by them having a part-time job with their parents' consent? We'd be curious to know if Hasan had a job before college.

