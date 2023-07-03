Attorney says it's 'peak hypocrisy' to support PPP loan forgiveness but not student loan forgiveness

Aaron Parnas says he's an attorney, but he's way late on the Democratic talking points. The White House itself was a year ago tweeting out lists of Republican members of Congress who'd taken PPP loans to show how hypocritical they were for not supporting student loan forgiveness. That talking point came straight from the top, and Joe Biden's still running with it now that the Supreme Court has put the breaks on his student loan forgiveness program.

Parnas must know better than the Supreme Court. Maybe he should have argued the case.

Republicans supporting PPP loan forgiveness yet opposing student loan forgiveness is peak hypocrisy. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 2, 2023

It's peak dumbassery to keep making this argument. The two are not the same. The PPP loans were passed by Congress so that businesses that were forced to shut down by the government because of the COVID pandemic could continue to pay workers. Student loan forgiveness, which was not passed by Congress, and which even Nancy Pelosi said was out of Biden's authority, would forgive loans that people took out to pay for college, knowing full well at the time they'd have to pay them back.

Someone got the talking point memo — John W. (@Ok2BeKind) July 3, 2023

Finally.

PPP was passed by congress and basically forced on people just to keep their business open when democrats wanted to shut everything down. Sit down, be quiet and maybe do a little research — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) July 3, 2023

Democrats also got PPP loans and haven't paid them back. — Michael (@cwb_in_tn_81) July 3, 2023

LOL, what is the difference between the two loan programs? You sound like a smart guy. Figure it out. — Matthew Van Campen (@CampenMatthew) July 3, 2023

PPP was a direct subsidy, not a loan program.



They were only structured legalistically as a loan so as to allow a mechanism to coerce those who received it to abide by the terms and not lay off their staff after receiving the money.



It was never intended to be "paid back." — A Mithra Is Fine Too (@Mithra_Is_Fine) July 3, 2023

PPP loans were passed by Congress. Student loan scam was rejected by Congress. — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) July 3, 2023

Yesterday's talking point, kumquat.



Try to keep up. — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) July 3, 2023

Completely different. But you know this. Or at least you should. It doesn’t matter. You’d never let being honest get in the way of political rhetoric. — Nicky V. (@heavyv63) July 3, 2023

A supposed lawyer pretending the PPP statute does not contain a crystal clear, near-automatic loan forgiveness provision and student loan laws do is peak malpractice. — TheReformRepublican (@TheReformRepub1) July 3, 2023

I trust you are smarter than this and just doing this for clicks. — Marc Davenport (@DavenportMarc) July 3, 2023

As we said, the Biden White House floated this talking point a year ago and it was shot down then, too. It was pretty classy of the White House to "shame" Republicans who took PPP loans to keep their employees onboard.

***