Chasten Buttigieg says let's commit to not giving groups who ban books a...
Jen Psaki's STILL trying to convince us the Right's behind Muslims opposing trans...
Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babi...
Outlet's lame hit on Ron DeSantis' Yale baseball career 'might be the single...
Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' preside...
NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece...
Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS
Megyn Kelly & others shred CDC director's parting advice for the American public
Newsweek reached into the bottom of the barrel for evidence that 'Ron DeSantis...
Gavin Newsom sticks it to the Right by freely purchasing 'banned books' at...
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League...
The official Department of Defense Twitter account gets a massive RATIO for woke...
Jen Psaki says Muslim Americans are pitted against trans people (and guess whose...
Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked

Attorney says it's 'peak hypocrisy' to support PPP loan forgiveness but not student loan forgiveness

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 03, 2023

Aaron Parnas says he's an attorney, but he's way late on the Democratic talking points. The White House itself was a year ago tweeting out lists of Republican members of Congress who'd taken PPP loans to show how hypocritical they were for not supporting student loan forgiveness. That talking point came straight from the top, and Joe Biden's still running with it now that the Supreme Court has put the breaks on his student loan forgiveness program.

Parnas must know better than the Supreme Court. Maybe he should have argued the case.

It's peak dumbassery to keep making this argument. The two are not the same. The PPP loans were passed by Congress so that businesses that were forced to shut down by the government because of the COVID pandemic could continue to pay workers. Student loan forgiveness, which was not passed by Congress, and which even Nancy Pelosi said was out of Biden's authority, would forgive loans that people took out to pay for college, knowing full well at the time they'd have to pay them back.

Finally.

Recommended

Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babies' humanity
Sarah D

As we said, the Biden White House floated this talking point a year ago and it was shot down then, too. It was pretty classy of the White House to "shame" Republicans who took PPP loans to keep their employees onboard.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HYPOCRISY PPP STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babies' humanity
Sarah D
Chasten Buttigieg says let's commit to not giving groups who ban books a platform
Brett T.
Outlet's lame hit on Ron DeSantis' Yale baseball career 'might be the single worst 'gotcha' of all-time'
Sarah D
Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign
Sarah D
Jen Psaki's STILL trying to convince us the Right's behind Muslims opposing trans ideology
Doug P.
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League admission scheme
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babies' humanity Sarah D