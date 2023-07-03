Asexual woman marches for equal rights and protection for fellow asexuals

Every once in a while we find out we've been oppressing a group we didn't even know existed. America was founded by heterosexual white men who obviously didn't consider the rights of asexual people. They've had to fight even to be recognized in Pride parades along with gays, lesbians, and transsexuals. Here's the first asexual grand marshall of New York City's Pride parade.

It was an honour to be @NYCPride's first asexual grand marshal! Asexual people belong at Pride. We have always been part of the queer community. This is for all of us. Happy #PrideMonth! 💜🖤#ThisIsWhatAsexualLooksLike pic.twitter.com/yvOtqSONzP — Yasmin Benoit, MSc (@theyasminbenoit) June 27, 2023

It was only a couple of days later that Benoit was marching in London, thanking the people for helping her to bring about this change. Asexual people deserve equal rights, legal recognition, and protection … from?

Asexual people deserve equal rights. We deserve legal recognition. We deserve protection.



Thank you @stonewalluk for allowing me to march with you again at #PrideInLondon today & for helping me to bring about this change. 💜🖤#ThisIsWhatAsexualLooksLike#IStandWithStonewALL pic.twitter.com/1YI0AFA8xe — Yasmin Benoit, MSc (@theyasminbenoit) July 1, 2023

Y’all want to be oppressed so damn bad.



No one has ever been denied any rights because they don’t have sex, you absolute cringe ball. https://t.co/KkPmXh2omh — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) July 3, 2023

Hello! I am a progressive.



Can you help me understand what legal rights asexual people don’t have? I would love to stand with you, but I need to understand the problem. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) July 3, 2023

What rights don’t y’all have that the rest of us have? — Juliette (@DateJulieB) July 3, 2023

If you’re “asexual” then why are you dressed in a sexually provocative outfit? Seems a burka would be ideal for your supposed orientation — dr_orgelmeister (@DrOrgelmeister) July 3, 2023

If you are asexual, why are you dressed in such a sexually provocative manner? Also I am genuinely confused. What rights do you lack? — AR 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱 (@808SRA) July 3, 2023

Protection from what? What equal rights do you not have? — Thought Police Sgt (@UK_EngWalScoNI) July 3, 2023

What protection do you not have? I mean seriously, what don’t you have? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) July 3, 2023

Literally very curious, what would asexual recognition look like? What are the key issues asexuals have in society today and what, preferably, would asexuals like to see change?



No hate, I am genuinely curious — Jay Jay 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JayJay_EssexBoi) July 3, 2023

This is peak oppression. 😂 — cynister (@cynistersin) July 3, 2023

The Western world needs and deserves the war that is coming. — Dr Gonzo (@Diginomad23) July 3, 2023

Deserve protection from who? I’m sorry if you feel oppressed, but can you give an answer as to how you’re being oppressed? I can’t imagine how you not being attracted to anyone can cause you to be oppressed. Would love to know how. — Johnny Ward (@onestep4ward) July 3, 2023

If I ever don't have an interest in sex I'll also dress like a stripper and leech onto an event that started as a celebration of same sex attraction. Good move. — Joey Starr (@JoeySta71789789) July 3, 2023

The Biden administration's silence on asexual rights has been conspicuous.

***