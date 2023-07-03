WATCH: The National Speech and Debate Association has (sigh) gone woke, now tolerates...
Bethany Mandel calls out modest dressmaker 'Sondeflor' for recent ad campaign
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says the party that claims to care about kids wants...
Powerful movie 'Sound of Freedom' opens tomorrow to early conservative acclaim
Nina Turner: Conservatives will celebrate 'freedom' after taking away everyone's rights
The homeless are flushed out of public toilets in Gavin Newsom's California
CBS calls new Florida law 'controversial' and is quickly corrected by Christina Pushaw
ABC News in trouble for tweeting that Moms for Liberty call themselves 'joyful...
Attorney says it's 'peak hypocrisy' to support PPP loan forgiveness but not student...
Chasten Buttigieg says let's commit to not giving groups who ban books a...
Jen Psaki's STILL trying to convince us the Right's behind Muslims opposing trans...
Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babi...
Outlet's lame hit on Ron DeSantis' Yale baseball career 'might be the single...
Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' preside...

Asexual woman marches for equal rights and protection for fellow asexuals

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 03, 2023
Twitter

Every once in a while we find out we've been oppressing a group we didn't even know existed. America was founded by heterosexual white men who obviously didn't consider the rights of asexual people. They've had to fight even to be recognized in Pride parades along with gays, lesbians, and transsexuals. Here's the first asexual grand marshall of New York City's Pride parade.

It was only a couple of days later that Benoit was marching in London, thanking the people for helping her to bring about this change. Asexual people deserve equal rights, legal recognition, and protection … from?

Recommended

WATCH: The National Speech and Debate Association has (sigh) gone woke, now tolerates open discrimination
Aaron Walker

The Biden administration's silence on asexual rights has been conspicuous.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: PRIDE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: The National Speech and Debate Association has (sigh) gone woke, now tolerates open discrimination
Aaron Walker
Bethany Mandel calls out modest dressmaker 'Sondeflor' for recent ad campaign
justmindy
CBS calls new Florida law 'controversial' and is quickly corrected by Christina Pushaw
justmindy
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says the party that claims to care about kids wants to let them work
Brett T.
The homeless are flushed out of public toilets in Gavin Newsom's California
Brett T.
ABC News in trouble for tweeting that Moms for Liberty call themselves 'joyful warriors'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
WATCH: The National Speech and Debate Association has (sigh) gone woke, now tolerates open discrimination Aaron Walker