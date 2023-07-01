NYC Mayor Eric Adams won't let elderly woman talk to him like she's a plantation owner

Man, Eric Adams is really bad. Bill de Blasio was bad, but New Yorkers managed to find someone even worse to elect as their mayor. In a rare moment when he wasn't crying about migrants overtaking his sanctuary city, he was answering questions on rent increases. But Adams made it clear that if you speak to him, you speak to him with respect — he's the mayor, after all.

Adams got testy with a housing activist, suggesting that she was talking to him like she was a plantation owner — way to play that race card again, Mr. Mayor. Fox News tracked down the woman and gave some background:

Elderly woman NYC Mayor Adams compared to plantation owner escaped Nazi regime with family: report https://t.co/yeI0EKl2DD — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 30, 2023

Fox News reports:

The elderly woman whom New York City Mayor Eric Adams compared to a plantation owner was born as her family fled the Holocaust. A Thursday New York Times report revealed that housing activist Jeanie Dubnau, who was berated by Adams in a racial attack for questioning him about the Big Apple’s back-to-back rent increases, fled during the Holocaust to New York City with her family. Dubnau, a molecular biologist, told reporters of her family’s journey fleeing Nazi Germany just before she was born and accused Adams of deflecting from her question because he did not have an answer. … "If you are going to ask a question, don't point at me and don't be disrespectful to me," Adams told the woman. "I'm the mayor of the city. Treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated. I'm speaking to you as an adult. Don't stand in front like you treating someone that's on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve and engage in the conversation up here in Washington Heights." "Treat me with the same level of respect I treat you," Adams continued. "So, don't be pointing at me, don't be disrespectful to me. Speak with me as an adult because I'm a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I'll walk out of this room as a grown man. I answered your question."

Classy guy.

Let's not let facts interfere with his race baiting. — Don McCcudy (@EnderWiggen8609) June 30, 2023

He's a bad person. When people tell you who they are, listen. — 🃏DogecoinFool🃏 (@DogecoinFool) June 30, 2023

He thinks he deserves respect? Is it respectful to move veterans from homeless shelters to accommodate migrants? He doesn’t deserve any respect whatsoever. — Jimmy (@nemysus) June 30, 2023

You’re a public servant, not a slave; and she’s not a plantation owner, who struggles to make rent. — Maxwell R. Glen (@glenski1978) June 30, 2023

New York City’s “mayor” is an employee of the people. His arrogance is only matched by his criminal incompetence. His lack of respect for his constituents is a damnable disgrace. — Robert L. Ross (@rlross1765) July 1, 2023

You know there is no what aboutism that outpaces the victimhood that Democrats require for minorities. Not sure why Adams felt so “privileged” over this lady but that sure is what he presented. — Stevefed (@rvabound) June 30, 2023

I hate to tell this dumbass, but “respect” is earned, and this uneducated meathead hasn’t earned anything, definitely not respect. — Gary Milihram (@GWMilihram) June 30, 2023

As a grown man, Adams should have a higher threshold before being triggered. He's just a disaster.

