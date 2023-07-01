J.K. Rowling gives an update on the woman who made her a TERF

We all know that in the liberal dictionary, J.K. Rowling's photo is next to "TERF." She's the most high-profile trans-exclusionary radical feminist there is.

We might be mistaken, but we think this is where it started, back in 2019. Vox did a piece on how Rowling "destroyed the legacy of Harry Potter" with a single, transphobic tweet. That "transphobic tweet" included the hashtag, #IStandWithMaya.

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Who is Maya? She's Maya Forstater, and she was forced out of her job for her "transphobic tweets": She wrote, "My belief as I set out in my witness statement is that sex is a biological fact, and is immutable. There are two sexes, male and female. Men and boys are male. Women and girls are female. It is impossible to change sex. These were until very recently understood as basic facts of life by almost everyone."

Well, it's 2023, and we have an update on Forstater:

I have received the "remedy" judgement in my case. @cgdev has been ordered to pay over £100k in compensation for loss of earnings, injury to feelings and aggravated damages for their high-handed conduct.



Thank-you to everyone who supported my casehttps://t.co/N9NlRT5gw6 — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) June 30, 2023

Sanity seems to have won in the end. Firing someone for tweeting "sex is a biological fact" is a no-no. This all happened in the U.K., whose speech laws make us glad to have a First Amendment.

Congratulations to @MForstater, who receives over £100k in compensation from @cgdev, who were found to have discriminated against her due to her gender critical beliefs, which, as her case established, are worthy of respect in a democratic society. #SexMatters https://t.co/7YGjCoDQIe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 30, 2023

That's what led to people burning their "Harry Potter" books … the #IStandWithMaya hashtag.

Thank you for standing up for me on the darkest day. — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) June 30, 2023

Every business needs to know that if they decide to adopt Stonewall law rather than real law then it might cost you your money and your reputation. — Martin in Monmouthshire (@MartinMonmouth1) June 30, 2023

We will always know those among us who would try and control us, simply look to whose trying to censor us.



They use hyperbole, extremism, and fear. Rarely forgiveness, grace, or love.



The kicker now is they learned to identify as constant victims of ambiguous thought crimes. — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) June 30, 2023

This is hugely important and sends a message to employers everywhere- women's views matter and our protected beliefs are not up for debate. — radfem58 (@radfem58) June 30, 2023

Only the law and satire are effective against this ideology.



Thank you @MForstater for having had the fortitude to go through a process that ultimately is helping us all to find protection simply for having completely innocuous, rational and legitimate beliefs in society. — cvnerve (@CvNerve) June 30, 2023

I am so pleased for Maya. 💫



Maybe this gender nonsense will end soon and we can all get back to normal life. 🙏



I raise a glass or two to the both of you tonight thank you.🍷 — Char (@Hodgson_char) June 30, 2023

I still don’t know how faith in provable, objective science can be labelled critical.



It’s just the truth- as opposed to made up, emotional clap trap to appease the alphabet people.



I’m glad she won and I hope the next case issues double the damages. This nonsense must stop — TheNelson (@TheNelsonAgain) June 30, 2023

This is excellent news. We think the damages should have been higher, but it is a victory for free speech and for women — and on the last day of Pride Month too. We stand with Maya.

***