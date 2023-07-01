The Bulwark's Tim Miller wonders why you never see these religious lawsuits
Sen. Bernie Sanders butthurt over right-wing Supreme Court justices making public policy
The Washington Post offers up some 'satire' on the end of affirmative action
Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
Biden WH reportedly open to studying Mr. Burns from The Simpson's solution to...
Elon announces new daily Twitter limits and tweeps wonder if the end is...
Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’
Conservative 'Uncle Dave' earns rave reviews after teaching prog relatives a wedding gift...
OUCH! Hillary Clinton's attempt to slam SCOTUS & Republicans turns into an EPIC...
WH now blaming 'elected Republican officials' for nuking Biden's student loan scheme
Rep. Thomas Massie takes on Biden about 'loan' hypocrisy & the Constitution
Will US attorney's 'Friday news dump' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan blow up...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 8: Mocking Admiral Levine
Biden did NOT like journo's question about loan ruling (and other doozies from...

J.K. Rowling gives an update on the woman who made her a TERF

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on July 01, 2023
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

We all know that in the liberal dictionary, J.K. Rowling's photo is next to "TERF." She's the most high-profile trans-exclusionary radical feminist there is.

We might be mistaken, but we think this is where it started, back in 2019. Vox did a piece on how Rowling "destroyed the legacy of Harry Potter" with a single, transphobic tweet. That "transphobic tweet" included the hashtag, #IStandWithMaya.

Who is Maya? She's Maya Forstater, and she was forced out of her job for her "transphobic tweets": She wrote, "My belief as I set out in my witness statement is that sex is a biological fact, and is immutable. There are two sexes, male and female. Men and boys are male. Women and girls are female. It is impossible to change sex. These were until very recently understood as basic facts of life by almost everyone."

Well, it's 2023, and we have an update on Forstater:

Sanity seems to have won in the end. Firing someone for tweeting "sex is a biological fact" is a no-no. This all happened in the U.K., whose speech laws make us glad to have a First Amendment.

Recommended

Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
FuzzyChimp

That's what led to people burning their "Harry Potter" books … the #IStandWithMaya hashtag.

This is excellent news. We think the damages should have been higher, but it is a victory for free speech and for women — and on the last day of Pride Month too. We stand with Maya.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: J.K. ROWLING LAWSUIT WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Bernie Sanders butthurt over right-wing Supreme Court justices making public policy
Brett T.
Conservative 'Uncle Dave' earns rave reviews after teaching prog relatives a wedding gift lesson
Doug P.
The Washington Post offers up some 'satire' on the end of affirmative action
Brett T.
Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’
Aaron Walker
Elon announces new daily Twitter limits and tweeps wonder if the end is in sight
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action FuzzyChimp