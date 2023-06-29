'Suspicious package' found at the Supreme Court

Joe Biden mixes up the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

It was just today when President Joe Biden declared the Supreme Court "not normal." Democrats have been calling the Supreme Court illegitimate ever since President Donald Trump revealed his nominees for justices. People have been protesting outside of justice's homes and one man even crossed the country with the intent to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh.

Now, in the wake of the court's decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, a "suspicious package" has been reported by the Capitol Police.

After closing a couple of roads out of caution, Capitol Police gave the all-clear.

The media won't even mention it.

The Left is always talking about hate speech and extremist rhetoric online while nodding along as Democrats call the Supreme Court illegitimate. Of course, this won't make national media.

***

