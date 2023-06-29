'Suspicious package' found at the Supreme Court

It was just today when President Joe Biden declared the Supreme Court "not normal." Democrats have been calling the Supreme Court illegitimate ever since President Donald Trump revealed his nominees for justices. People have been protesting outside of justice's homes and one man even crossed the country with the intent to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh.

Now, in the wake of the court's decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, a "suspicious package" has been reported by the Capitol Police.

BREAKING: A suspicious package was found at the Supreme Court; several nearby roads are closed, according to U.S. Capitol Police. https://t.co/3E7F8qkq5O — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) June 29, 2023

After closing a couple of roads out of caution, Capitol Police gave the all-clear.

ALL CLEAR: The suspicious package, which we assisted with, is all clear. The roads around this area should reopen shortly. Have a safe day! https://t.co/yK0pQwVqNp — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 29, 2023

I wonder if the DOJ will blame parents at school board meetings https://t.co/NMYAMOWi03 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2023

Gee... Who has a history of trying to intimidate Supreme Court Justices? 🤔 — Dr. Taco (@DrTaco29) June 29, 2023

Liberals aren’t smart enough to make a bomb though. Probably some guy’s tampons.. — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) June 29, 2023

Wonder if the media will blame dangerous language by Dems for the past 4 years — Robbb (@bommrob) June 29, 2023

The media won't even mention it.

This is @JoeBiden fault. his remarks today put the lives of every member of the Supreme Court at risk. He basically told the activists it’s ok to eliminate them… I say that he is the one who isn’t “normal.” — Jon Ward, MD (@dermatophyte) June 29, 2023

The democrat party rhetoric targeting the judges is so gutter and no media will call them out on it — Born free Taxed to ☠️ (@AckTeacher) June 29, 2023

CNN will blame this on white supremacy somehow. — Ducky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) June 29, 2023

They went from expand the court to blow up the court rather quickly, didn’t they — GenXceptional (@GenXceptional) June 29, 2023

The Left is always talking about hate speech and extremist rhetoric online while nodding along as Democrats call the Supreme Court illegitimate. Of course, this won't make national media.

