Hunter Biden business partner was willing to testify but they didn't return his calls

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 29, 2023

You probably know the name Tony Bobulinski. He's the former business partner of Hunter Biden who, before the 2020 election, said he had concrete evidence of the Bidens peddling influence. He was completely ignored by the media, with the exception of Tucker Carlson, who interviewed him in front of an audience of millions.

CBS News' Catherine Herridge is reporting that Bobulinski was willing to testify before the grand jury investigating Hunter Biden, but was never given the chance.

Herridge and Graham Kates report

A former business partner of Hunter and James Biden, who worked directly with them on a 2017 China energy deal, was never asked to testify to a Delaware grand jury investigating Hunter Biden, two sources familiar with the discussions tell CBS News.

Tony Bobulinski, the former business partner, was open to testifying, and his attorney reached out to the office of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss. Weiss did not return their calls, the sources said. Weiss' decision not to bring Bobulinski is the latest indication that prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden may have avoided investigating allegations about his father, President Joe Biden.

In October 2020, Bobulinski was invited by the Trump campaign to attend a presidential debate after he released business records about his dealings with Hunter and James Biden. At a press conference before the debate, he claimed to have met with Joe Biden in May 2017, as part of discussions over a potential business deal with a Chinese energy firm, CEFC.

"I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden," Bobulinski said at the press conference. Contacted this week by CBS News, Bobulinski said he stands behind those statements.

The guy was willing to testify under oath in the Hunter Biden investigation, but David Weiss never returned his calls.

And he's still out there and still willing to talk to anybody who will listen.

Leave "The Big Guy" out of it.

Bobulinski should be a household name … he dropped a bombshell right before the 2020 election and no one but Tucker Carlson heard it. Could the House Oversight Committee at least bring him in to testify?

