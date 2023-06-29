House Oversight Republicans seek more than a dozen transcribed interviews

Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal to tax fraud and felony gun possession was supposed to wrap a bow around the whole affair so the media could go back to ignoring it … after trying to convince us that the real story was how loving father Joe Biden shepherded his troubled son through addiction.

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee haven't finished their investigation yet, and they're calling for transcribed interviews with employees from the Justice Department, IRS, and the Secret Service.

🚨 BIDEN INVESTIGATION UPDATE 🚨@GOPoversight, along with @JudiciaryGOP & @WaysandMeansGOP, are calling on senior leaders at the DOJ, IRS, and Secret Service to make over a dozen employees available for transcribed interviews who possess information concerning allegations of… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 29, 2023

A statement released by the Republicans names those officials, along with "Secret Service employees who received the December 7, 2020, tip-off from FBI and all Secret Service employees who may have passed this information along to the Biden family or presidential transition team."

“The federal government is supposed to work for the American people, but whistleblower evidence shows that several federal employees were working overtime to cover up for the Bidens. We need to hear from these federal employees and other witnesses about this weaponization of federal law enforcement power. Americans are counting on us to ensure bad actors are held accountable and restore the equal enforcement of the law,” said Chairmen Comer, Jordan, and Smith.

Assuming they do get the transcriptions, which is a big assumption, how long will it take to get them? The Justice Department has already proved how it can drag its feet.

