Joy: Watch a blind girl’s pure happiness when she gets this gift
California Senate passes bill allowing 12-year-olds to consent to gender-affirming care
Joe Biden gives a Fetterman-like account of a bridge collapse
OUCH! House Oversight GOP has a MUCH more accurate definition of 'Bidenomics'
New Yorkers don't like mayor's plan to house migrants in SUNY dorms
Hunter Biden's child support payments lowered on condition child not use Biden name
Biden lets us know how often he hung out with Xi Jinping (it...
NBC News' spin on Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs radical LGBTQ+ executive orders is...
School Board Gets Brutally Fact-Checked on Woke Bathroom Policy
John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess...
MSM have found a fun way to cast doubt on credibility of whistleblowers...
Democratic politico caught keying an opponent's car and the footage is damning
Writer mad that Indiana Jones isn't hard on Nazis also felt that Jews...
Joe Biden's angry response to Q about involvement in Hunter's CCP dealings only...

President Biden to do a live interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Thursday

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 28, 2023

For all the talk about disinformation and conspiracy theories, MSNBC certainly does put a lot of people on air who go on about conspiracy theories. We thought Joy Reid was the worst, but she might have actual competition with Nicolle Wallace of "Deadline White House." To say that Wallace is supportive of President Joe Biden is an understatement. Wallace made it clear she was disgusted with CNN for giving Donald Trump a town hall. And when FBI whistleblowers testified before the House Judiciary and Weaponization Committee, Wallace declared them "guilty of subordination." 

Biden's tongue bath with Wallace is to take place Thursday, and it's live.

No kidding — why do you think he agreed to an interview?

Liberals seem pretty excited that their president is sitting down with their favorite TV personality. Will she ask about the bribery scandal and let him know in advance? Is this his chance to deny everything? Or will she just ask him about his favorite ice cream?

Recommended

John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered)
Doug P.

Live, huh? His handlers have to be sweating bullets.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN NICOLLE WALLACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered)
Doug P.
Joy: Watch a blind girl’s pure happiness when she gets this gift
Aaron Walker
California Senate passes bill allowing 12-year-olds to consent to gender-affirming care
Brett T.
Joe Biden gives a Fetterman-like account of a bridge collapse
Brett T.
Hunter Biden's child support payments lowered on condition child not use Biden name
Brett T.
OUCH! House Oversight GOP has a MUCH more accurate definition of 'Bidenomics'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered) Doug P.