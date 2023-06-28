President Biden to do a live interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Thursday

For all the talk about disinformation and conspiracy theories, MSNBC certainly does put a lot of people on air who go on about conspiracy theories. We thought Joy Reid was the worst, but she might have actual competition with Nicolle Wallace of "Deadline White House." To say that Wallace is supportive of President Joe Biden is an understatement. Wallace made it clear she was disgusted with CNN for giving Donald Trump a town hall. And when FBI whistleblowers testified before the House Judiciary and Weaponization Committee, Wallace declared them "guilty of subordination."

Biden's tongue bath with Wallace is to take place Thursday, and it's live.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @POTUS will join @MSNBC host @NicolleDWallace in New York for an exclusive live one-on-one interview on Thursday, June 29.



Tune in to a special edition of @DeadlineWH tomorrow at 4pmET. pic.twitter.com/cK4WSbGWUc — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) June 28, 2023

New Biden interview. Notable that it’s live.

Wallace has been a friendly Biden anchor https://t.co/tTw5I2Jb4f — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 28, 2023

No kidding — why do you think he agreed to an interview?

Nicolle Wallace is the Alex Thompson of of TV. Both noted Biden ass kissers and propogandists. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) June 28, 2023

Alex is on gaffe-watch. Ready to go — BGreene23 (@BrianLGreene) June 28, 2023

"just a guy in his basement talking to a gal in hers"https://t.co/HRI5Sdg0K8 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 28, 2023

Liberals seem pretty excited that their president is sitting down with their favorite TV personality. Will she ask about the bribery scandal and let him know in advance? Is this his chance to deny everything? Or will she just ask him about his favorite ice cream?

Live, huh? His handlers have to be sweating bullets.

