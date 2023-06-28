Hunter Biden's child support payments lowered on condition child not use Biden name
Biden lets us know how often he hung out with Xi Jinping (it...
NBC News' spin on Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs radical LGBTQ+ executive orders is...
School Board Gets Brutally Fact-Checked on Woke Bathroom Policy
John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess...
MSM have found a fun way to cast doubt on credibility of whistleblowers...
Democratic politico caught keying an opponent's car and the footage is damning
Writer mad that Indiana Jones isn't hard on Nazis also felt that Jews...
Joe Biden's angry response to Q about involvement in Hunter's CCP dealings only...
POTUS' 'this is Bidenomics' gaslighting gets reality nuked into dust
Scientific American fights climate change by pouring cold water on the idea that...
WhatsApp, doc? We're sure Joe Biden had no knowledge of Hunter getting cozy...
Journos on clean-up duty for Biden after 'Putin's losing the war in Iraq'...
Biden Screams at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden

New Yorkers don't like mayor's plan to house migrants in SUNY dorms

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 28, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The last we heard from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who's declared a state of emergency over migrants being bussed to his sanctuary city, was that he was encouraging private residences to take in illegal immigrants. Hey, you have empty rooms in your house, right?

Now Adams, who's stuffing migrants anywhere he can find, is floating the idea of housing them in SUNY dormitories. A new poll, however, shows most New Yorkers oppose the idea. Hey, they voted for the guy who promised New York would remain a sanctuary city under his leadership.

WRBG reports:

A new Siena College Poll reveals most New Yorkers oppose using SUNY dorms to house migrants.

More than half of voters (54-33%) say they are against temporarily housing migrants at SUNY schools.

Three-quarters of Republicans and a majority of independents are against the move, while Democrats are evenly divided.

Voters are also against relocating migrants from New York City to other counties in the state. That's an even narrower margin with 46-40%.

"Temporarily."

Recommended

John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered)
Doug P.

A poll isn't going to decide policy, and Adams will go ahead with his plan to house migrants in the dorms, "temporarily."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: MIGRANTS POLL ERIC ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered)
Doug P.
Hunter Biden's child support payments lowered on condition child not use Biden name
Brett T.
NBC News' spin on Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs radical LGBTQ+ executive orders is nothing if not 'Orwellian'
Sarah D
School Board Gets Brutally Fact-Checked on Woke Bathroom Policy
Twitchy Staff
MSM have found a fun way to cast doubt on credibility of whistleblowers who incriminate Hunter Biden
Sarah D
Biden lets us know how often he hung out with Xi Jinping (it was a LOT apparently)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered) Doug P.