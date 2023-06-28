New Yorkers don't like mayor's plan to house migrants in SUNY dorms

The last we heard from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who's declared a state of emergency over migrants being bussed to his sanctuary city, was that he was encouraging private residences to take in illegal immigrants. Hey, you have empty rooms in your house, right?

Now Adams, who's stuffing migrants anywhere he can find, is floating the idea of housing them in SUNY dormitories. A new poll, however, shows most New Yorkers oppose the idea. Hey, they voted for the guy who promised New York would remain a sanctuary city under his leadership.

NEW POLL: "New Siena College poll reveals majority of New Yorkers oppose using SUNY dorms to house migrants."



Hochul and Adams should pay attention to what New Yorkers think about Biden, Hochul, and Adams’s catastrophic border crisis.https://t.co/nIaWGQA69J — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 28, 2023

WRBG reports:

A new Siena College Poll reveals most New Yorkers oppose using SUNY dorms to house migrants. More than half of voters (54-33%) say they are against temporarily housing migrants at SUNY schools. Three-quarters of Republicans and a majority of independents are against the move, while Democrats are evenly divided. Voters are also against relocating migrants from New York City to other counties in the state. That's an even narrower margin with 46-40%.

"Temporarily."

So college students have to take out student loans and pay for housing but migrants don’t? Make this make sense please. — The Dirt stain (@TheDirtyStain) June 28, 2023

Democrats that oppose Democrat policies still vote Democrat. Polls are irrelevant. — mbg (@offffice) June 28, 2023

Why, we keep electing these morons over and over again. New York deserves everything it votes for. — Kevin (@kcosnascar1) June 28, 2023

College students- nobody's illegal



Also College Students- No illegals in my dorm — The Frustrated American (@LoveAmerica89) June 28, 2023

A poll isn't going to decide policy, and Adams will go ahead with his plan to house migrants in the dorms, "temporarily."

***