Hunter Biden's child support payments lowered on condition child not use Biden name

Remember when Joe and Dr. Jill Biden were tweeting things during the campaign like, "Decency is on the ballot"? We're supposed to look up to President Biden as a loving grandfather, even though he refuses to acknowledge the granddaughter he has by his son Hunter and Lunden Roberts. As Twitchy reported, Hunter Biden flew on a friend's $6 million private jet to his court date in Arkansas to wrangle over child support payments. Biden was paying $20,000 a month but just had that reduced to $5,000 in a settlement with Roberts, on the condition that the child not use the Biden family name.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden settles with baby mama under condition child can't use his last namehttps://t.co/QcgFoM0nQa — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 28, 2023

Katie Daviscourt reports:

Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, the mother of his 4-year-old child, reached a settlement in their explosive child support dispute in court last week which prohibits the First Son's daughter from using the Biden family name. Lunden Roberts, 32, a former stripper that Hunter Biden impregnated in Arkansas, had petitioned the court to rename her daughter Navy Joan Biden after a paternity test confirmed that Navy's biological father is Hunter Biden. Roberts reportedly wanted to change their daughter's surname so that Navy could "benefit from carrying the Biden Family name," according to Daily Mail. However, Hunter Biden, who has never met Navy and refuses to acknowledge her existence, submitted court filings that opposed Navy Joan Roberts changing her surname to Biden, claiming that he wants her to have a "peaceful existence," and to live a life free of public scrutiny associated with the Biden family.

Remember this whenever Joe Biden spouts nonsense about kids being "all of our kids."

Kid dodged a bullet. The Biden name will live in infamy. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 28, 2023

There will come a day that this child will be grateful for this. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) June 28, 2023

She might not realize it, but that’s a win for her. — LanceMemes (@RealLanceMemes) June 28, 2023

Keep that kid far away from them. It’s for the best. — PJ McKittrick (@shaolin_paul) June 28, 2023

That shouldn't be tough, as none of the Bidens has ever made a move to even see the child.

Using the Biden name is for him to do. Back off. — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) June 28, 2023

Actually a huge W, especially once the kid grows up to find out who their dad actually is. Let’s hope that alone doesn’t effect their mental health. — Brandon Grant (@Based_Brando) June 28, 2023

If Biden were my last name, I'd pay to change it. I think she made out in this deal. — Libertyseeker (@ldrumm) June 28, 2023

There goes that kid’s chance to work for any Ukrainian gas companies. — TheFourthYearning (@SamuraiSocial2) June 28, 2023

Kind of ironic, isn't it, that Hunter's child can't benefit from using his last name. We agree — take the money and keep her away from the Bidens, not that they'd have her anyway … Hunter denied paternity until a DNA test proved he was the father. What a great guy.

"I'm very proud of my son."

