Child made to wear 'Promise Not Pride' T-shirt inside-out

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 28, 2023
AP Photo/George Walker IV

As any Christian knows, the rainbow represented God's promise long before it was adopted by the LGBTQ community. So when a principal saw a kid wearing a "Promise Not Pride" T-shirt on "P Is for Pride Day," she made him wear it inside-out as the school is inclusive and the T-shirt was "demeaning."

First of all, from the picture, the kid looks like an elementary school student. Were all students expected to wear Pride gear that day? And how many elementary school students felt "demeaned" by the shirt? Were any feelings hurt? Why are schools making such a big deal of Pride Month anyway?

For what it's worth, the shirt did have a rainbow on it.

***

John Solomon says he called secret cell phone # in Biden docs (guess who answered) Doug P.