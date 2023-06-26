The Atlantic: The variety at the grocery store has become 'overwhelming'

Chris Hayes wonders if RFK Jr.'s had some 'help' getting jacked
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 26, 2023

There's a line between how we live now and when we'll all be living in pods and eating bugs. Somewhere along that line, grocery stores have become problematic. There's too much choice. Some (allegedly) consider it "overwhelming." That sounds like a "you" problem, but as always, there's a fix: "single-option stores" that deliberately limit their selection for your mental well-being.

Adam Fleming Petty explains:

On a recent afternoon, while running errands before I had to pick up my kids from school, I froze in the orange-juice aisle of a big-box store. So many different brands lay before me: Minute Maid, Simply, Tropicana, Dole, Florida’s Natural, Sunny D—not to mention the niche organic labels. And each brand offered juices with various configurations of pulp, vitamins, and concentrate. The sheer plenitude induced a kind of paralysis: Overwhelmed by the choices on offer, I simply could not make one. I left the store without any orange juice.

According to the American Time Use Survey, an average grocery trip takes more than 40 minutes. That may not sound like much, but the task can feel overwhelming and time-consuming in the midst of a busy day, especially because every trip consists of a plethora of decisions.

"The sheer plenitude induced a kind of paralysis."

This is actually depicted pretty movingly at the end of "The Hurt Locker," with Jeremy Renner's character staring at an aisle full of breakfast cereals. The thing is, he had severe PTSD from defusing IEDs, so he had an excuse. We're not sure why Petty couldn't decide on an orange juice.

Hand over the difficult decisions of what to stock to the store.

Why would anyone embarrass themselves like this? "Help, I need someone to decide which juice I can buy because I'm overwhelmed." As always, why not just move to a communist country rather than try to create one here?

***

