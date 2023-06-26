The Atlantic: The variety at the grocery store has become 'overwhelming'

There's a line between how we live now and when we'll all be living in pods and eating bugs. Somewhere along that line, grocery stores have become problematic. There's too much choice. Some (allegedly) consider it "overwhelming." That sounds like a "you" problem, but as always, there's a fix: "single-option stores" that deliberately limit their selection for your mental well-being.

The variety at the grocery store has become overwhelming, @flamingpetty writes. “Single-option stores” may be the solution. https://t.co/3iasgDwuVq — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 25, 2023

Adam Fleming Petty explains:

On a recent afternoon, while running errands before I had to pick up my kids from school, I froze in the orange-juice aisle of a big-box store. So many different brands lay before me: Minute Maid, Simply, Tropicana, Dole, Florida’s Natural, Sunny D—not to mention the niche organic labels. And each brand offered juices with various configurations of pulp, vitamins, and concentrate. The sheer plenitude induced a kind of paralysis: Overwhelmed by the choices on offer, I simply could not make one. I left the store without any orange juice. According to the American Time Use Survey, an average grocery trip takes more than 40 minutes. That may not sound like much, but the task can feel overwhelming and time-consuming in the midst of a busy day, especially because every trip consists of a plethora of decisions.

"The sheer plenitude induced a kind of paralysis."

This is actually depicted pretty movingly at the end of "The Hurt Locker," with Jeremy Renner's character staring at an aisle full of breakfast cereals. The thing is, he had severe PTSD from defusing IEDs, so he had an excuse. We're not sure why Petty couldn't decide on an orange juice.

Your neurosis is not my problem. Deal. — Denise (@neeceetx) June 26, 2023

Option implies choice. Then again, I choose not to give the Atlantic clicks.



So if starving is an option, go for it. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 26, 2023

Hand over the difficult decisions of what to stock to the store.

"Back In The USSR" wasn't meant as a goal statement... — Armed Liberal (@TheArmedLiberal) June 26, 2023

Communism isn't happening, and if it is, here's why that is a good thing.... today's media Journalismnists — Shep Casey (@shep_casey) June 26, 2023

Soviet hockey coaches would wander the aisles of American grocery stores marvelling at the variety, quality, and availability of the products.



It's a good thing. — Myra Fleener (@myra_fleener) June 26, 2023

Why can't we all just eat the same bread from the bread line? — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) June 26, 2023

Or you could be a man. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) June 26, 2023

Shorter Atlantic - monopolies are good



Even shorter Atlantic - Communism is good — Frankie D (@frankcdilorenzo) June 26, 2023

That's just breathtakingly stupid. — Alchemical Intellectual (@frobnosticus) June 26, 2023

Why would anyone embarrass themselves like this? "Help, I need someone to decide which juice I can buy because I'm overwhelmed." As always, why not just move to a communist country rather than try to create one here?

***