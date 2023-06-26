The Atlantic: The variety at the grocery store has become 'overwhelming'
Chris Hayes wonders if RFK Jr.'s had some 'help' getting jacked

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 26, 2023

Over the weekend, a photo of a shirtless Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy went viral. The man looks good for 69, and he's giving President Joe Biden a serious challenge in the polls. 

MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who tells us about crying into his sweater unsolicited, can't help but wonder … is the anti-vax Kennedy getting a little "help" keeping fit? No one looks like that at 69 unless they've been juicing, right?

We honestly don't care what Kennedy is taking — it's just funny that the picture has liberals so upset. They're perfectly fine with giving 13-year-old girls testosterone, but not a 69-year-old man.

If Biden really wanted to look tough, he'd agree to debate RFK, but the DNC's protecting him from having to debate anyone.

