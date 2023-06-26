Chris Hayes wonders if RFK Jr.'s had some 'help' getting jacked

Over the weekend, a photo of a shirtless Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy went viral. The man looks good for 69, and he's giving President Joe Biden a serious challenge in the polls.

This is the guy that media says has no chance against senile Joe pic.twitter.com/0NLI6CQn6n — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 24, 2023

MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who tells us about crying into his sweater unsolicited, can't help but wonder … is the anti-vax Kennedy getting a little "help" keeping fit? No one looks like that at 69 unless they've been juicing, right?

People realize that *no one* is the most jacked they've ever been at the age of 69 without some...help, right? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 26, 2023

Do one pull-up. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) June 26, 2023

Is this about the RFK Jr is on steroids Conspiracy Theory. Why does it always come from people who look like they never work out? — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 26, 2023

He might be on TRT, but, if someone hasn't spent a life of lifting and then gets into it later in life, they can absolutely be the most jacked they've ever been. Seriously, go to the gym. — Veronika Simms (@VeronikaSimms) June 26, 2023

Explain in detail why that matters. — Jason Coursey (@JasonCoursey) June 26, 2023

You're pathetic. A guy works hard and takes good care of himself, and you insinuate there must be something wrong. — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) June 26, 2023

I’m only 6 years younger and was disabled for 2 long years by an “ FDA approved antibiotic, called Cipro “.. no steroids, Chrissy/Sissy. pic.twitter.com/wZD2XMtPzF — STFU (@tme_toni) June 26, 2023

Just go to the gym, Chrissy. JFC🤦‍♀️ — STFU (@tme_toni) June 26, 2023

There are lots of ways to get jacked besides taking steroids. Yet this has suddenly become progressives favorite new conspiracy theory. https://t.co/piau1f02HY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 26, 2023

I can’t imagine RFK Jr., who is most known for his advocacy against toxic chemicals, would contaminate his body w/ roids. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 26, 2023

This is the left we're talking about. Most of the men look weak and their women look as if they have higher testosterone levels than they do. — ChickenHead (@ChickenHead4U) June 26, 2023

Have you ever been to a gym? — Garry Stanley (@decathlongs87) June 26, 2023

I just don’t understand the ethics / morals of journalism today. I don’t care about the guy but you have a platform. I took a journalism class 35 years ago but things change. If we don’t like someone, rules don’t apply. #Hypocrisy — DC (@generaldaxc) June 26, 2023

@MSNBC claiming @RobertKennedyJr is juicing is odd considering they have not asked a democrat a question in about a decade. — jeffrey kubinak (@JKubinak) June 26, 2023

Just because you are a pudgy clown of a man doesn't mean everyone is Chris. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) June 26, 2023

What happened to journalism? Like, these people used to be the best of us. Respected, intelligent. Now they’re just….you. — MC 🇦🇲 (@RNdaMikey) June 26, 2023

We honestly don't care what Kennedy is taking — it's just funny that the picture has liberals so upset. They're perfectly fine with giving 13-year-old girls testosterone, but not a 69-year-old man.

If Biden really wanted to look tough, he'd agree to debate RFK, but the DNC's protecting him from having to debate anyone.

