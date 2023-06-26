Chris Hayes wonders if RFK Jr.'s had some 'help' getting jacked

Over the weekend, a photo of a shirtless Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy went viral. The man looks good for 69, and he's giving President Joe Biden a serious challenge in the polls.
This is the guy that media says has no chance against senile Joe pic.twitter.com/0NLI6CQn6n— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 24, 2023
MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who tells us about crying into his sweater unsolicited, can't help but wonder … is the anti-vax Kennedy getting a little "help" keeping fit? No one looks like that at 69 unless they've been juicing, right?
People realize that *no one* is the most jacked they've ever been at the age of 69 without some...help, right?— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 26, 2023
Do one pull-up.— Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) June 26, 2023
Is this about the RFK Jr is on steroids Conspiracy Theory. Why does it always come from people who look like they never work out?— Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 26, 2023
He might be on TRT, but, if someone hasn't spent a life of lifting and then gets into it later in life, they can absolutely be the most jacked they've ever been. Seriously, go to the gym.— Veronika Simms (@VeronikaSimms) June 26, 2023
Explain in detail why that matters.— Jason Coursey (@JasonCoursey) June 26, 2023
You're pathetic. A guy works hard and takes good care of himself, and you insinuate there must be something wrong.— Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) June 26, 2023
I’m only 6 years younger and was disabled for 2 long years by an “ FDA approved antibiotic, called Cipro “.. no steroids, Chrissy/Sissy. pic.twitter.com/wZD2XMtPzF— STFU (@tme_toni) June 26, 2023
Just go to the gym, Chrissy. JFC🤦♀️— STFU (@tme_toni) June 26, 2023
There are lots of ways to get jacked besides taking steroids. Yet this has suddenly become progressives favorite new conspiracy theory. https://t.co/piau1f02HY— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 26, 2023
I can’t imagine RFK Jr., who is most known for his advocacy against toxic chemicals, would contaminate his body w/ roids.— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 26, 2023
This is the left we're talking about. Most of the men look weak and their women look as if they have higher testosterone levels than they do.— ChickenHead (@ChickenHead4U) June 26, 2023
Have you ever been to a gym?— Garry Stanley (@decathlongs87) June 26, 2023
I just don’t understand the ethics / morals of journalism today. I don’t care about the guy but you have a platform. I took a journalism class 35 years ago but things change. If we don’t like someone, rules don’t apply. #Hypocrisy— DC (@generaldaxc) June 26, 2023
@MSNBC claiming @RobertKennedyJr is juicing is odd considering they have not asked a democrat a question in about a decade.— jeffrey kubinak (@JKubinak) June 26, 2023
Just because you are a pudgy clown of a man doesn't mean everyone is Chris.— Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) June 26, 2023
What happened to journalism? Like, these people used to be the best of us. Respected, intelligent. Now they’re just….you.— MC 🇦🇲 (@RNdaMikey) June 26, 2023
We honestly don't care what Kennedy is taking — it's just funny that the picture has liberals so upset. They're perfectly fine with giving 13-year-old girls testosterone, but not a 69-year-old man.
If Biden really wanted to look tough, he'd agree to debate RFK, but the DNC's protecting him from having to debate anyone.
