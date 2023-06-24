Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone

Last March, soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin declared that any country trying to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered a participant in the conflict. That didn't stop a lot of politicians from calling for the U.S. to send in fighter jets to shoot down Russian planes. In New York, a group of "artists" called for a no-fly zone by littering a museum with paper planes.
Former congressman and CIA agent Will Hurd is not a serious Republican presidential candidate. He has no chance whatsoever. But when he calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, USA TODAY opinion writers take notice.
1/3 The United States and our allies should help Ukraine establish a no-fly zone right now to protect against the increasing instability of a Russian civil war.— Will Hurd (@WillHurd) June 24, 2023
2/3 In complicated times when our adversaries are trying to displace us as a superpower, it's common sense to defend the global order that has benefited us and to help our allies.— Will Hurd (@WillHurd) June 24, 2023
3/3 Ukraine is not a territorial dispute and Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. It shouldn't be hard to admit this. Even the villainous Prigozhin knows this.— Will Hurd (@WillHurd) June 24, 2023
Agree or disagree, this is a serious proposal from a serious GOP candidate with a wartime CIA background. https://t.co/20ouzv2eLh— Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) June 24, 2023
Jill writes for...... USA Today.— Your Goldfish Looks Hungry, Mr. Haig (@SoL0ngJimmyP) June 24, 2023
And that's all you need to know here.
It’s not a serious proposal. He is not a serious person.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 24, 2023
ThIs Is A sErIoUs PrOpOsAl FrOm A sErIoUs GoP cAnDiDaTe pic.twitter.com/HkUsIPDaPp— Pete Lethal (@PeteMitch311) June 24, 2023
Will Hurd is an unmitigated joke. No amount of your gaslighting will change that— Super Güero (@pablovance) June 24, 2023
Narrator: it is not a serious proposal, and anyone calling for it is not a serious candidate.— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 24, 2023
Never heard of this dude until today. Honestly, it was so dumb I thought he was one of yours.— PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 24, 2023
Neocon psycho. Disagree of course— Count Klossowski de Rola (@CountdeRola) June 24, 2023
It's settled then; Hurd is not a serious GOP candidate and his proposal of a no-fly zone is not a serious proposal. Nobody even knows who Hurd is.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member