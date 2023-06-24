Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone

Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on June 24, 2023

Last March, soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin declared that any country trying to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered a participant in the conflict. That didn't stop a lot of politicians from calling for the U.S. to send in fighter jets to shoot down Russian planes. In New York, a group of "artists" called for a no-fly zone by littering a museum with paper planes.

Former congressman and CIA agent Will Hurd is not a serious Republican presidential candidate. He has no chance whatsoever. But when he calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, USA TODAY opinion writers take notice.

Brett T.

It's settled then; Hurd is not a serious GOP candidate and his proposal of a no-fly zone is not a serious proposal. Nobody even knows who Hurd is.

***

