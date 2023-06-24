Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone

Last March, soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin declared that any country trying to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered a participant in the conflict. That didn't stop a lot of politicians from calling for the U.S. to send in fighter jets to shoot down Russian planes. In New York, a group of "artists" called for a no-fly zone by littering a museum with paper planes.

Former congressman and CIA agent Will Hurd is not a serious Republican presidential candidate. He has no chance whatsoever. But when he calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, USA TODAY opinion writers take notice.

1/3 The United States and our allies should help Ukraine establish a no-fly zone right now to protect against the increasing instability of a Russian civil war. — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) June 24, 2023

2/3 In complicated times when our adversaries are trying to displace us as a superpower, it's common sense to defend the global order that has benefited us and to help our allies. — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) June 24, 2023

3/3 Ukraine is not a territorial dispute and Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. It shouldn't be hard to admit this. Even the villainous Prigozhin knows this. — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) June 24, 2023

Agree or disagree, this is a serious proposal from a serious GOP candidate with a wartime CIA background. https://t.co/20ouzv2eLh — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) June 24, 2023

Jill writes for...... USA Today.



And that's all you need to know here. — Your Goldfish Looks Hungry, Mr. Haig (@SoL0ngJimmyP) June 24, 2023

It’s not a serious proposal. He is not a serious person. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 24, 2023

ThIs Is A sErIoUs PrOpOsAl FrOm A sErIoUs GoP cAnDiDaTe pic.twitter.com/HkUsIPDaPp — Pete Lethal (@PeteMitch311) June 24, 2023

Will Hurd is an unmitigated joke. No amount of your gaslighting will change that — Super Güero (@pablovance) June 24, 2023

Narrator: it is not a serious proposal, and anyone calling for it is not a serious candidate. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 24, 2023

Never heard of this dude until today. Honestly, it was so dumb I thought he was one of yours. — PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 24, 2023

Neocon psycho. Disagree of course — Count Klossowski de Rola (@CountdeRola) June 24, 2023

It's settled then; Hurd is not a serious GOP candidate and his proposal of a no-fly zone is not a serious proposal. Nobody even knows who Hurd is.

