Reuters: Ron DeSantis received a golf simulator in a donation

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 21, 2023

You have to remember that the mainstream media really wants a Biden/Trump rematch, assuming Donald Trump's so toxic that Joe Biden can easily beat him again. So Reuters is taking its shot at Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis with its story about a golf simulator that was installed in the governor's mansion as a donation "that appears structured to avoid ethical disclosure requirements."

Reuters reports:

After Ron DeSantis, an avid golfer, moved into the Florida governor’s mansion in 2019, workers installed a golf simulator worth tens of thousands of dollars in the private pool cabana so he could practice his game.

But DeSantis did not pay for the simulator. Neither did the state government. Instead, it was funded by a wealthy donor and prominent businessman, Morteza Hosseini, according to four sources familiar with the matter and state government records.

A spokesperson for DeSantis said: “As with all donations, it was accepted and coordinated by staff and approved by legal counsel. Donations to the residence and grounds have been received over many administrations. It will remain in the state's possession for the use of first families, their guests, and staff as it is now.”

The golf simulator was technically donated to the Mansion Commission, a state agency that oversees the governor’s mansion, according to records related to the donation, including correspondence between DeSantis’ office and Hosseini. The records were received in a freedom-of-information request.

What a bombshell.

Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz
Brett T.

Here's a hot tip for Reuters … an FBI informant says there's 17 audio recordings of Hunter and Joe Biden working out a bribe with a Burisma executive. That sounds like something a journalist would want to look into.

***

Update:

The Washington Post claims it has the scoop:


***

Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz
Brett T.
Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
Brett T.
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar
Doug P.
Elie Mystal wants someone rich to send Justice Samuel Alito to see the Titanic
Brett T.
The New Republic updates us on status of missing Titanic sub passenger's political donations
Doug P.
Democrats Throw Temper Tantrum After House Republicans Censure Adam Schiff
Twitchy Staff

