Reuters: Ron DeSantis received a golf simulator in a donation

You have to remember that the mainstream media really wants a Biden/Trump rematch, assuming Donald Trump's so toxic that Joe Biden can easily beat him again. So Reuters is taking its shot at Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis with its story about a golf simulator that was installed in the governor's mansion as a donation "that appears structured to avoid ethical disclosure requirements."

Florida law requires public officials to disclose all gifts received with a value over $100. But Ron DeSantis received a golf simulator worth tens of thousands of dollars in a donation that appears structured to avoid ethical disclosure requirements https://t.co/ULajcUmiVK pic.twitter.com/MQsROKxuGi — Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2023

Reuters reports:

After Ron DeSantis, an avid golfer, moved into the Florida governor’s mansion in 2019, workers installed a golf simulator worth tens of thousands of dollars in the private pool cabana so he could practice his game. But DeSantis did not pay for the simulator. Neither did the state government. Instead, it was funded by a wealthy donor and prominent businessman, Morteza Hosseini, according to four sources familiar with the matter and state government records. … A spokesperson for DeSantis said: “As with all donations, it was accepted and coordinated by staff and approved by legal counsel. Donations to the residence and grounds have been received over many administrations. It will remain in the state's possession for the use of first families, their guests, and staff as it is now.” The golf simulator was technically donated to the Mansion Commission, a state agency that oversees the governor’s mansion, according to records related to the donation, including correspondence between DeSantis’ office and Hosseini. The records were received in a freedom-of-information request.

What a bombshell.

This is the best they can throw at DeSantis on corruption: a supporter installed a golf simulator into the Florida Governor’s Mansion—which will stay there after he leaves. Such a nothing story. https://t.co/fttowVp1U8 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 21, 2023

CNN will lead with it tonight.....meanwhile.... — pat dwyer (@patrickjdwyer) June 21, 2023

So, Mori Hosseini donated a golf simulator to the state for the use of all governors. Big deal. — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) June 21, 2023

Incredibly dishonest article headline. It was not Gov Desantis's gift, it was gifted to the Governor's Mansion for all future Gov's to use @CommunityNotes



"The golf simulator was technically donated to the Mansion Commission, a state agency that oversees the governor’s mansion" — Skeptical Redneck (@redneckskeptic) June 21, 2023

Oh no, not a golf simulator — Perpetual Anxiety (@Mobius22_) June 21, 2023

If that's the worst thing he's done so far, he should be President. — Joji Mango (@jojimango) June 21, 2023

I see it's getting difficult to dig up dirt on him.. — Kymberlee 📚 (@EcclecticTxGirl) June 21, 2023

Installed in the Florida Governor’s Mansion and will stay there after DeSantis leaves. — mzpincali (@mzpincali) June 21, 2023

The state of the US media is a sight to behold. You people are truly, genuinely terrible. — Roger Harford (@rogerharford) June 21, 2023

Reuters only hits Republicans. Ever noticed? Another example of a press that is far from independent. — Doug Jeams (@DougJeams) June 21, 2023

Here's a hot tip for Reuters … an FBI informant says there's 17 audio recordings of Hunter and Joe Biden working out a bribe with a Burisma executive. That sounds like something a journalist would want to look into.

Update:

The Washington Post claims it has the scoop:

SCOOP: Top DeSantis donor supplied a golf simulator to "Governor's cabana" at the mansion. Gift was deemed ethical because it was a loan (even though it was installed) and it went to building, not DeSantis. w/ @iarnsdorf @jdawsey1 @FOIANate @alice_crites https://t.co/nUNnN2Ergh — Michael Scherer (@michaelscherer) June 21, 2023

Holy sh*t, he's finished now. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 21, 2023





