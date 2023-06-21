Elie Mystal wants someone rich to send Justice Samuel Alito to see the Titanic

We're not sure of the status of that missing submarine that went on a sightseeing tour of the Titanic, but The New Republic is reporting that the operator of the sub has donated to Republican candidates. Occupy Democrats also blamed Elon Musk's Starlink internet service for losing track of the sub, even though Starlink isn't used for that purpose. It's become quite a political football.

Elie Mystal is The Nation's justice correspondent, but he's also quite the comedian, and he somehow found a way to tie Justice Samuel Alito to the missing sub:

Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 21, 2023

That's classy.

Isn't "justice correspondant" adorable? — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) June 21, 2023

Stay low class for the clicks Elie! — Rando mind/your/own/business (@RandomFLDude) June 21, 2023

Such a lovely man you are. A real credit to @thenation. 😈 — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) June 21, 2023

Never use the term fascist against someone else again. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) June 21, 2023

Wow, even in your fantasies the homicide rate is higher. — Hugo Von Mors (@_MorseCoded) June 21, 2023

I would expect something base and repulsive from you. You stayed true to form. — Shane Evans 🇺🇸 (@BamaTorch1992) June 21, 2023

How about this - if I win the lottery...



I'll pay for you, Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngelo to go.



You can spend the whole trip talking about racism.



You know, like you do every other day. :) — George From NY (@GeorgeFromNY1) June 21, 2023

You can’t claim continual victimhood and tweet like this. Rank. — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) June 21, 2023

Damn so many people raised thinking it was okay to wish death on someone they don't like. Pretty sad honestly, what a miserable life. — Okweda Tiombe (@SuppleWrist) June 21, 2023

Really nice, dude. None of you are any better than the worst people you despise. — LV (@Senteney) June 21, 2023

Imagine tweeting something like this and still genuinely believing you're one of the good guys. — Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) June 21, 2023

So this is the justice correspondent who covers the Supreme Court for The Nation and also shows up continually on MSNBC. Sounds like an outstanding journalist.

