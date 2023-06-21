Elie Mystal wants someone rich to send Justice Samuel Alito to see the Titanic

House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Democrats Throw Temper Tantrum After House Republicans Censure Adam Schiff
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 21, 2023

We're not sure of the status of that missing submarine that went on a sightseeing tour of the Titanic, but The New Republic is reporting that the operator of the sub has donated to Republican candidates. Occupy Democrats also blamed Elon Musk's Starlink internet service for losing track of the sub, even though Starlink isn't used for that purpose. It's become quite a political football.

Elie Mystal is The Nation's justice correspondent, but he's also quite the comedian, and he somehow found a way to tie Justice Samuel Alito to the missing sub:

That's classy.

So this is the justice correspondent who covers the Supreme Court for The Nation and also shows up continually on MSNBC. Sounds like an outstanding journalist.

