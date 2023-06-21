Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring...
Jonathan Turley: Hunter Biden's plea brings a new meaning to the word 'bargain'
Rep. Gaetz Grills Durham: 'You Were Part of the Cover Up!'
Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote
Come with Rebekah Jones into her closet so she can show you all...
Rep. Luna Demands Congress Censure Adam Schiff
Biden again claims your guns are no match against the govt's F-16s
Habibi Bros get Wajahat Ali to unravel even more over his BS on...
GOP Lawmaker Debunks Fake Democrat 'Pee Tape' Narrative
Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Sen...
LGBTQAI+ Myths Get Fact-Checked by Kennedy's Common Sense
James Clapper is NOT going to admit the Hunter laptop 'disinfo' letter was...
Legal analyst Renato Mariotti doubles down on absurd argument that Hunter Biden's getting...

'Dark days': Megyn Kelly weighs in on schools secretly transitioning their students

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 21, 2023

As we find ourselves saying often, school districts seem to view parents as the enemy. Who knows what goes on at home, but at least when the child is in the care of a public school teacher, we know he or she is safe and affirmed. We've written about schools that have "transition closets," so that Michael can leave home in his school clothes but then change into a dress while out of the house, so the parents don't have to know.

Why do schools keep things like this secret from parents? As we said, parents are the enemy. They haven't been through the academic queer theory courses that teachers have. They're not to be trusted not to harm their trans children.

The City Journal has a piece on New York State's best practices for schools, and Megyn Kelly is not a fan:

Max Eden writes:

Parents who send their kids to New York public schools have lots to worry about. Is he really learning? Is she really safe? And: Is the school gender-transitioning my child behind my back?

Earlier this week, the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) published a “legal update and best practice” document for how schools should serve “transgender and gender expansive” students. The key takeaway: if your child decides that he or she wants to socially transition to the opposite gender, it is now a “best practice” for the school to lie to you about it.

“Only the student,” the NYSED declares, “knows whether it is safe to share their identity with a caregiver.” The baseline assumption, then, is that “unaffirming” parents are dangerous to their children. If Kevin wants to go by “Kimi” but doesn’t want his parents to know, the best practice, according to NYSED, is as follows: “The teachers call her Kimi and use she/her pronouns at school. When calling home for any reason, teachers use the name Kevin and he/him pronouns.”

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar
Doug P.

So teachers are advised to affirm kids' gender identities … the first step in "gender-affirming care."

We've done more than a couple of posts on teachers saying TikTok that if their student's family doesn't affirm their gender identity, then f**k them — I'm your parent now.

All of them hoping that a kid comes out to them so they can be an "ally." They want children to transition and encourage it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: MEGYN KELLY PARENTS SCHOOLS TRANSITION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar
Doug P.
Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
Brett T.
Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Senate Judiciary
Sarah D
Jonathan Turley: Hunter Biden's plea brings a new meaning to the word 'bargain'
Brett T.
Habibi Bros get Wajahat Ali to unravel even more over his BS on GOP mobilizing Muslims against LGBTQ+
Sarah D
Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar Doug P.