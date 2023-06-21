'Dark days': Megyn Kelly weighs in on schools secretly transitioning their students

As we find ourselves saying often, school districts seem to view parents as the enemy. Who knows what goes on at home, but at least when the child is in the care of a public school teacher, we know he or she is safe and affirmed. We've written about schools that have "transition closets," so that Michael can leave home in his school clothes but then change into a dress while out of the house, so the parents don't have to know.

Why do schools keep things like this secret from parents? As we said, parents are the enemy. They haven't been through the academic queer theory courses that teachers have. They're not to be trusted not to harm their trans children.

The City Journal has a piece on New York State's best practices for schools, and Megyn Kelly is not a fan:

Ugh. When we were in NYC the private schools were lying to parents about secret gender manipulations of kids. Now it’s becoming policy for the publics too. These are very dark days. https://t.co/Tji1G2hRyx — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 21, 2023

Max Eden writes:

Parents who send their kids to New York public schools have lots to worry about. Is he really learning? Is she really safe? And: Is the school gender-transitioning my child behind my back? Earlier this week, the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) published a “legal update and best practice” document for how schools should serve “transgender and gender expansive” students. The key takeaway: if your child decides that he or she wants to socially transition to the opposite gender, it is now a “best practice” for the school to lie to you about it. “Only the student,” the NYSED declares, “knows whether it is safe to share their identity with a caregiver.” The baseline assumption, then, is that “unaffirming” parents are dangerous to their children. If Kevin wants to go by “Kimi” but doesn’t want his parents to know, the best practice, according to NYSED, is as follows: “The teachers call her Kimi and use she/her pronouns at school. When calling home for any reason, teachers use the name Kevin and he/him pronouns.”

So teachers are advised to affirm kids' gender identities … the first step in "gender-affirming care."

Home schooling and online school is the way until there's a purge of the garbage.



One of the worst backfires of the plandemic was online schooling and parents seeing for themselves how awful so many teachers are and the perverse trash they force on children. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) June 21, 2023

Lawsuits are what will end the trans-predation on children



Sue the schools, sue the therapists, sue the doctors and hospitals. Take them all to court, repeatedly. Organize class actions — Sam Stone (@SamThePol) June 21, 2023

Forgetting for a moment how evil it is for someone to think they know what's better for a child than a parent, what do they think they're doing to children by encouraging them to lie to their parents? They are ripping families apart and it's inexcusable. — Austin (@FireBeardViking) June 21, 2023

We've done more than a couple of posts on teachers saying TikTok that if their student's family doesn't affirm their gender identity, then f**k them — I'm your parent now.

It’s going to take lawsuits, lots of lawsuits, and electoral victories from the smallest local board to national offices to wipe this absurd nonsense away. — A Patient Man (@_patient_man) June 21, 2023

I have 10-year-old twins in public school. Their second grade teacher confided to me that she was forbidden from referring to the kids as "boys" and "girls" and could only say "students" or "pupils". Their 3rd-grade teacher told them that with surgery, boys can become girls,etc — Peter (@PJB613) June 21, 2023

Usurping parental authority is a tenant of Marxism. — OppressedWASP (@AnOppressedWASP) June 21, 2023

Basically we have school counselors and teachers who are neither trained nor licensed as mental health professionals practicing as such ... diagnosing every child they come across with a mental health issue as gender dysphoric. — Chris Mykrantz (@chrismykrantz) June 21, 2023

All of them hoping that a kid comes out to them so they can be an "ally." They want children to transition and encourage it.

***