Pentagon says accounting error provided an extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 20, 2023

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years. They're calling it an accounting error.

Here's Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh:

The AP reports:

The Pentagon said Tuesday that it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years — about double early estimates — resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said a detailed review of the accounting error found that the military services used replacement costs rather than the book value of equipment that was pulled from Pentagon stocks and sent to Ukraine. She said final calculations show there was an error of $3.6 billion in the current fiscal year and $2.6 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended last Sept. 30.

As a result, the department now has additional money in its coffers to use to support Ukraine as it pursues its counteroffensive against Russia. And it come as the fiscal year is wrapping up and congressional funding was beginning to dwindle.

Just as congressional funding was beginning to dwindle.

Hunter Biden didn't even pay taxes for two years and nothing's going to happen to him.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken just made it clear we're not going to help Taiwan.

It might be time for President Biden to give another speech to rally Americans behind Ukraine … we've been seeing fewer Ukrainian flags in Twitter handles lately.

***

