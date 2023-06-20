Pentagon says accounting error provided an extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years. They're calling it an accounting error.

Error my ass.



Pentagon accounting error provides extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine military aid | AP News https://t.co/pSe7E8j5xJ — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) June 20, 2023

Here's Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh:

BREAKING: 'Accounting error' provides extra $6.2 BILLION for Ukraine, Pentagon says pic.twitter.com/75022IXg9k — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 20, 2023

The AP reports:

The Pentagon said Tuesday that it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years — about double early estimates — resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said a detailed review of the accounting error found that the military services used replacement costs rather than the book value of equipment that was pulled from Pentagon stocks and sent to Ukraine. She said final calculations show there was an error of $3.6 billion in the current fiscal year and $2.6 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended last Sept. 30. As a result, the department now has additional money in its coffers to use to support Ukraine as it pursues its counteroffensive against Russia. And it come as the fiscal year is wrapping up and congressional funding was beginning to dwindle.

Just as congressional funding was beginning to dwindle.

The Pentagon accounting error is $6.2 BILLION.



Screw your tax increases. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 20, 2023

It takes 114,539 Americans making $54,130 a year to make $6.2 Billion. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 20, 2023

Biden hired 87,000 new armed IRS agents yet it’s the Pentagon that made an “accounting error” that gives $6.2 billion extra to Ukraine.



The US Government is run by imbeciles. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 20, 2023

We'll make sure to deduct that 'accounting error' from our personal taxes next year. Seems only fair — Luka (@LukaVetti) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden didn't even pay taxes for two years and nothing's going to happen to him.

It’s all made up money anyway, right guys? — Kliquid (@KliquidTV) June 20, 2023

This administration is running the country like a shady business. Wild. — Joe (@UFLORIDAJOE) June 20, 2023

Convenient. How about it stays here and when they need some more, they ask for it? Novel approach? Makes too much sense, I get it. Save some for when we have to help Taiwan — Ron Arnone (@224RMA) June 20, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken just made it clear we're not going to help Taiwan.

This seems to be happening quite often. What are we redirecting funds from? — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) June 20, 2023

I know money laundering when I see it — Franklin 🇳🇬🇧🇿 (@FranklinM5) June 20, 2023

It might be time for President Biden to give another speech to rally Americans behind Ukraine … we've been seeing fewer Ukrainian flags in Twitter handles lately.

***