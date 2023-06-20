SPLC says it's OK to say gay even though you know, it's ALWAYS...
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's cas...
There is still one heroine in America willing to make Hunter Biden pay
Trial date set in Trump’s ‘documents’ case
Democrat Donor Arrested for Starting Massive California Wildfire
Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and...
Legal analyst (and former federal prosecutor!) offers up insane, 'provably untrue' take on...
Greta Thunberg PAINFULLY reminded of her climate doomsday prediction on 5-YEAR-anniversary...
ABC News' Jon Karl showcases his journalistic ineptitude while discussing Hunter Biden on...
Megyn Kelly has just 2 words for annoying 'vaccine expert' Hotez whining about...
LGBTQ+ activists shouldn't complain about vandalized Pride flags ('it's just property,' ri...
Top Biden DOJ target Donald Trump understandably has some thoughts on Hunter Biden's...
Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED for being surprised Biden crapped all over Taiwan (he's your...
Hopefully CNN filed all the necessary paperwork before becoming part of Hunter Biden's...

Men's Heath says if you're attracted to women, you might be gynosexual

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 20, 2023

Our spellchecker doesn't like the word gynosexual … apparently, it was made up in the last couple of days. We'd thought that men attracted to women were heterosexual, but Men's Health is reporting that gynosexual might be the better term. So, what is a gynosexual and when do we get a flag?

Suzannah Weiss reports:

“Gynosexual” stems from the Greek word “gyn,” for “woman” or “female.” “It's a relatively new term in the lexicon of sexual orientation, created to offer a more inclusive language for people who don't identify within the traditional gender binary,” Foxx explains. For instance, if someone is non-binary and attracted to women, “gynosexual” may be a better fit for them than “straight” (which would typically be used by a man) or “lesbian” (which would typically be used by a woman).

”Additionally, it can be used by individuals who may be attracted to femininity or femme-presenting expressions that have nothing to do with gender identity,” Foxx adds. A gynosexual person can be attracted to feminine women, men, and/or non-binary people. Some gynosexual people are attracted to feminine people of all genders, while others are attracted just to feminine people of one gender, says Justin Lehmiller, Ph.D., a member of the Men's Health Advisory Panel and Astroglide’s resident sex researcher.

So their expert source is Astroglide’s resident sex researcher. And gynosexual men can be attracted to feminine men … which sounds gay to us.

Recommended

Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing
Sam J.

It's bad enough being called "cis." We don't need another sexual orientation.

Stop trying to make "gynosexual" happen.

Sexologist Rhiannon John says that "gynosexuality is a testament to the beautiful complexity of human sexuality and the many ways we can find ourselves drawn to the qualities and characteristics of others, regardless of their gender identity."

No, it's just stupid.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing
Sam J.
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART
Sam J.
There is still one heroine in America willing to make Hunter Biden pay
justmindy
Greta Thunberg PAINFULLY reminded of her climate doomsday prediction on 5-YEAR-anniversary of tweet
Sam J.
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and we can't stop laughing Sam J.