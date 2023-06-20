Men's Heath says if you're attracted to women, you might be gynosexual

Our spellchecker doesn't like the word gynosexual … apparently, it was made up in the last couple of days. We'd thought that men attracted to women were heterosexual, but Men's Health is reporting that gynosexual might be the better term. So, what is a gynosexual and when do we get a flag?

If you're attracted to women or femininity, it might be the label for you. https://t.co/dIuhTQEVBq — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) June 19, 2023

Suzannah Weiss reports:

“Gynosexual” stems from the Greek word “gyn,” for “woman” or “female.” “It's a relatively new term in the lexicon of sexual orientation, created to offer a more inclusive language for people who don't identify within the traditional gender binary,” Foxx explains. For instance, if someone is non-binary and attracted to women, “gynosexual” may be a better fit for them than “straight” (which would typically be used by a man) or “lesbian” (which would typically be used by a woman). ”Additionally, it can be used by individuals who may be attracted to femininity or femme-presenting expressions that have nothing to do with gender identity,” Foxx adds. A gynosexual person can be attracted to feminine women, men, and/or non-binary people. Some gynosexual people are attracted to feminine people of all genders, while others are attracted just to feminine people of one gender, says Justin Lehmiller, Ph.D., a member of the Men's Health Advisory Panel and Astroglide’s resident sex researcher.

So their expert source is Astroglide’s resident sex researcher. And gynosexual men can be attracted to feminine men … which sounds gay to us.

You might just be a man. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 20, 2023

Enough with these stupid labels!

Are they going to add this one to that ugly flag too? — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 19, 2023

That's just straight with extra steps.... pic.twitter.com/R6mMTTpCJh — LORD SCREWTAPE (@screwtape1a12) June 20, 2023

This makes sense if you remember men's health is a lifestyle magazine written for closeted gay men who want respectable softcore porn of Chris Hemsworth — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 20, 2023

It's bad enough being called "cis." We don't need another sexual orientation.

Just stop already with this nonsense. — Toby Rogers, Ph.D., M.P.P. (@uTobian) June 20, 2023

Can we please stop with this madness — T (@CoolRiderr) June 20, 2023

I thought this was a parody and was going to scroll past it but when I saw your comment, I realized it was real. Unbelievable. — Keri Tombazian (@KeriTombazian) June 20, 2023

Delete your publication. — chewie (@YouKnowImChewie) June 20, 2023

Considering your audience this should just be called “straight” fam — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 20, 2023

Super straight works fine thanks. — Dr. Rando (@keknotbot) June 20, 2023

If you’re a man it’s called normal. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) June 20, 2023

My supposed brothers in Christ, that is called heterosexual.



I refuse to click this simply because whatever reason someone came up with for this rage click bait headline deserves no recognition. — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) June 20, 2023

Stop trying to make "gynosexual" happen.

Sexologist Rhiannon John says that "gynosexuality is a testament to the beautiful complexity of human sexuality and the many ways we can find ourselves drawn to the qualities and characteristics of others, regardless of their gender identity."

No, it's just stupid.

