'Bye Bye, Binary' is a children's board book about how babies don't need to be girls or boys

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 20, 2023

We already have elementary school teachers telling their students that when a baby is born, the doctor makes a guess at the baby's sex, and sometimes he gets it wrong. That's what the public schools would have your children believe. And that's why some extremists don't assign a gender to their own children, letting the child pick its gender when it's old enough. No sense in hurrying things and getting it wrong.

This editor's daughter had fun with a book we found in Target called "Feminist Baby," in which the feminist baby plays with toy cars. That's about it. But how about "Bye Bye, Binary"?

"I'm ready to smash gender norms! They're only social constructs anyway."


We checked Amazon to see who the publisher was, but all we learned is that the book is for "baby and up" and a summary of the content:

Our little bundle of joy has arrived—to dismantle gender norms!

A joyful baby refuses to conform to the gender binary and instead chooses toys, colors, and clothes that make them happy. This tongue-in-cheek board book is a perfect tool to encourage children to love what they love and is also a great baby shower gift for all soon-to-be-parents. 

"A perfect tool to encourage children to love what they love."

Black Lives Matter, which was co-founded by "trained Marxists," listed as one of its goals the "disruption" of the nuclear family. A mom and dad living with their son and daughter in a single-family home is "whiteness" and needs to be eliminated.

***

