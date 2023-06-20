'Bye Bye, Binary' is a children's board book about how babies don't need to be girls or boys

We already have elementary school teachers telling their students that when a baby is born, the doctor makes a guess at the baby's sex, and sometimes he gets it wrong. That's what the public schools would have your children believe. And that's why some extremists don't assign a gender to their own children, letting the child pick its gender when it's old enough. No sense in hurrying things and getting it wrong.

This editor's daughter had fun with a book we found in Target called "Feminist Baby," in which the feminist baby plays with toy cars. That's about it. But how about "Bye Bye, Binary"?

Someone sent me pictures of a board book on how babies don't need to be boys or girls. (Public library, Jupiter, Florida) pic.twitter.com/neTlJeuzPy — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 20, 2023

"I'm ready to smash gender norms! They're only social constructs anyway."

I thought Florida banned all books, burned all libraries, and won’t allow you to say any words, except Jesus, beer, guns, and Toby Keith? 🤡🤣 — Bob Iaccino (@Bob_Iaccino) June 20, 2023

We went from “boys can play with dolls” to “boys can be girls” in a blink. — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) June 20, 2023

Can you imagine being this publishing company and thinking - hey that’s a good idea? Surely it’s self published. — Deb (@debra675) June 20, 2023

Harper Collins. I have to say, when it comes to business “institutions” the market economy is perfectly aligned with the “burn it all down and build anew”.



Conservative publishing is still a ripe target for further disruption. pic.twitter.com/4h3zpnLaBi — Ramsey Merbert (@4anno) June 20, 2023





We checked Amazon to see who the publisher was, but all we learned is that the book is for "baby and up" and a summary of the content:

Our little bundle of joy has arrived—to dismantle gender norms! A joyful baby refuses to conform to the gender binary and instead chooses toys, colors, and clothes that make them happy. This tongue-in-cheek board book is a perfect tool to encourage children to love what they love and is also a great baby shower gift for all soon-to-be-parents.

"A perfect tool to encourage children to love what they love."

A picture book for very young children that uses phrases like "social constructs" and "gender norms."



Even among those who believe in the ideology... does anyone seriously believe this is developmentally appropriate? https://t.co/oqv9c3EmuV — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 20, 2023

Lefties: “CRT is only taught at the graduate level.”



Also lefties: “We need to teach kids who are still in diapers about the concepts of social constructs and gender norms.” — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) June 20, 2023

Well the book isn’t for the kids, it’s brainwashing for parents. It’s the parents who trans their young children. “Well, my child appeared to be a boy at birth but then wanted to play with sister’s dolls and wear her dress. Now I have two daughters! Take that, gender construct!” — Chelsea Kabakaba (@cskaba) June 20, 2023

The “we aren’t coming for your children” crowd is going to twist themselves into knots trying to defend this. — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) June 20, 2023

Their goal is demonic indoctrination, the breakdown of social norms, the subversion of family values, and the destruction of moral gates. — Joe Biden's Shower Head (@GHalv) June 20, 2023

Black Lives Matter, which was co-founded by "trained Marxists," listed as one of its goals the "disruption" of the nuclear family. A mom and dad living with their son and daughter in a single-family home is "whiteness" and needs to be eliminated.

***