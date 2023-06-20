Authors of children's book about gay penguins say removing it from library was unconstitutional

Look, we can debate whether a school district in Florida should have removed a book about a penguin being raised by two fathers. It sounds pretty innocuous to us. But the New York Times is reporting that the authors of the book have filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming the book's removal was unconstitutional.

The authors of a children’s book about a penguin family with two fathers filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the state of Florida and a school district that removed the book from libraries, saying that restricting access to the book was unconstitutional. https://t.co/sugDsW8FUW — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 20, 2023

“Restricting access.” Same rhetoric Dems use when we don’t want to pay for their birth control. https://t.co/WHXQruK6Cw — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 20, 2023

That was our take. Again, we don't care about the book, but how is it unconstitutional to "restrict access" to it by removing it from the school library? Are school libraries required to shelve every book ever written? It the kids want the book so badly, can't they have their parents order it from Amazon?

When things don’t go your way, weaponize the government to get your way — DANGER: DISINFORMATION (@RetiredCrimeDog) June 20, 2023

LOL all books must be in all libraries or it’s unconstitutional. Basic stuff folks — 🅱️ONKz.wrld (@MetabonkNFT) June 20, 2023

Did Dr. Seuss' estate sue when libraries pulled those "problematic" books of his from circulation?

There is no "right" to have your book available anywhere you want it. — Father's Day Sammich (@LouA3465) June 20, 2023

We now demand a copy of “Mein Kampf” be in every school library including first grade. Be careful what you wish for. — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) June 20, 2023

No one has a right to the limited shelf space in a school library — GOATtb12 (@GOAT__TB12) June 20, 2023

This has absolutely no chance of success. It is not illegal to curate a library. This is an ad. — Billy - just a nobody (@Nomadhidinghere) June 20, 2023

It's just like when the mainstream media took seriously the claim that a book of poetry had been "banned" when in reality it was reshelved from the elementary school section to the middle school section.

Is there anything readers of the "New York" Times can do to get the "New York" Times to cover New York as thoroughly as the "New York" Times covers Florida? — OnceAGreatNewspaper (@NYTimesFacepalm) June 20, 2023

Not even the most liberal court can declare it unconstitutional for a library not to carry a book. Is this just a play for publicity by the authors?

