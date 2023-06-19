UN recognizes the International Day for Countering Hate Speech

California Sen. Scott Wiener says platforming RFK Jr. is 'deeply irresponsible'
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 19, 2023

As Twitchy reported a week or so ago, the United Nations was announcing its initiative to counter disinformation and hate speech, which are a clear and present threat to the "Global Goals." We don't remember voting for these "Global Goals," and we sent our own Minister of Information packing pretty quickly.

Now the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is getting in on hate speech on this Juneteenth, which also happens to be the International Day for Countering Hate Speech. What constitutes "hate speech"? We've seen in the U.K. that you can be arrested for praying silently across the street from an abortion clinic, and even Twitter 1.0 would suspend you for calling someone a "pansy." Is calling Admiral Rachel Levine a man hate speech or disinformation?

All we can do is ask what we always ask whenever we cover the United Nations: Why does the United States participate in this sham, and when are we going to convert the UN building into condos?

Words are weapons, but also, silence is violence.

The UN is a bad joke that just keeps getting worse. We're not sure what the Global Goals are, but it sure sounds like communism to us. The UN is upset because more and more, the truth is being censored as "hate speech," and the UN isn't too keen on free speech.

