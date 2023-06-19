UN recognizes the International Day for Countering Hate Speech

As Twitchy reported a week or so ago, the United Nations was announcing its initiative to counter disinformation and hate speech, which are a clear and present threat to the "Global Goals." We don't remember voting for these "Global Goals," and we sent our own Minister of Information packing pretty quickly.

Now the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is getting in on hate speech on this Juneteenth, which also happens to be the International Day for Countering Hate Speech. What constitutes "hate speech"? We've seen in the U.K. that you can be arrested for praying silently across the street from an abortion clinic, and even Twitter 1.0 would suspend you for calling someone a "pansy." Is calling Admiral Rachel Levine a man hate speech or disinformation?

Hate speech:

⚠️ incites violence and intolerance

⚠️ undermines diversity and social cohesion

⚠️ harms peace and development



This International Day for Countering Hate Speech, learn more about the impacts and actions you can take to say #NoToHate.



➡️ https://t.co/xCxDemyOPO pic.twitter.com/u9XSxcqfBR — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) June 18, 2023

All we can do is ask what we always ask whenever we cover the United Nations: Why does the United States participate in this sham, and when are we going to convert the UN building into condos?

Your “hate speech” is perhaps another’s call for justice speech. You are attempting censorship. Hate - All depends on which side you sit in a debate. You aren’t receiving funds to debate “hate”. You sound like a six year old. Mommy, mommy, he made me cry 😂 — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) June 19, 2023

Words are not weapons.

They are words. — Alan ₿ Watts ⚡️ (@alanbwt) June 19, 2023

Words are weapons, but also, silence is violence.

Incitement only happens in the weak minded.



The cure for bad speech is MORE speech. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 19, 2023

Who decides what is “hate” is? The UN?



Is saying only women get pregnant “hate”?

By the way “hate” speech is protected speech in America under the 1st Amendment of our constitution — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) June 19, 2023

Ah, global authoritarianism.



Good luck with that. — Muninn Rapporteur of Odin (@Muninn18085831) June 19, 2023

Clever way of attacking free speech — alana mediavilla (@AlanaMediavilla) June 19, 2023

There's no such thing as "hate speech".



There is only speech that YOU hate.



Hate speech laws are just a way for tyrants to silence their opposition. — Saul 🇺🇸 (@OldSchoolSaul) June 19, 2023

Funny, you people never care about words "harming" people when they're white, male, Christian, or in some way "right wing."



As always, convenient. — The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) June 19, 2023

The UN is the gravest threat to human rights on planet Earth — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2023

The UN is a bad joke that just keeps getting worse. We're not sure what the Global Goals are, but it sure sounds like communism to us. The UN is upset because more and more, the truth is being censored as "hate speech," and the UN isn't too keen on free speech.

