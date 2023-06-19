New York Times notes that Ron DeSantis has young kids and wants America to know it

The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 19, 2023
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Back in April, we told you about how the New York Times was inundated with threats from readers to cancel their subscriptions after the Times published a "snapshot" of 80-year-old Joe Biden, who'd be 86 at the end of his second term. Bringing up Biden's age really made Times readers angry. As The Daily Beast wrote, "Joe Biden Is Old. Deal With It."

Also in April, Ron Filipkowski expressed his sincere compassion for Gov. Ron DeSantis' "poor kids having to constantly serve as political props." Worse yet, John Pavlovitz saw DeSantis with his kids at a press conference and tweeted, "THIS is grooming."

Aaron Rupar chimed in too, decrying DeSantis' use of his kids as political props: "He’s using children to confer legitimacy upon legislation that restricts rights and harms people." Wow, liberals are really concerned with the well-being of DeSantis' kids.

Now the New York Times is reporting that, yes, DeSantis has young kids, and he wants America to know it.

We guess the Times learned its lesson about bringing up Biden's age. Now it's DeSantis' problem that he's so young and yet out of touch with younger voters. Barack Obama was young and had young children, but we never heard about him "weaponizing" it.

***

