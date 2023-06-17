Eva Longoria says movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor tells 'his truth'
White House flasher upset vile people are weaponizing her 'moment of overwhelming trans...
Sen. John Fetterman gives some insight into the I-95 standstill deal
Handy chart proves there are more than two genders
Audience member asks President Joe Biden how much he pays in taxes
Judge rules school was right to ban 'There Are Only Two Genders' T-shirt
Ali Velshi says 'This Book Is Gay' is 'a crucial read for all...
DeSantis jumps behind the VFW bar in Nevada, but refuses to serve 'woke...
Dana Loesch credits Biden for 'the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard a politician...
Biden's Pa. event with Fetterman didn't generate enough energy to power a night...
RATIO: ACLU says executed rapist and murderer should have received 'gender-affirming care'
Biden absolves China's leadership of responsibility for spy balloon
NBC News working hard to help 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' with their PR...
James Woods, Community Notes & more toss another POTUS lie into the fact-check...

James Woods rewrites headline about Biden's son and ex-stripper

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 17, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Hunter Biden has been in a legal fight with the mother of his child for years now, denying he was even the father until a DNA test proved otherwise. Then he fought over child support, which he's now claiming is too high — apparently, his career as an artist isn't paying enough. Yes, this is the granddaughter that Joe and Jill "Decency Is on the Ballot" Biden refuse to acknowledge exists.

Priscilla DeGregory reports:

Hunter arrived at the Little Rock office building for the deposition in a five-car motorcade flanked by members of the Secret Service. Roberts arrived minutes later, according to the Daily Mail.

The deposition began at 9 a.m. local time and was over by 11 a.m.

The 32-year-old former stripper made the “highly unusual” move to attend the questioning session, a source told the outlet, where her lawyers were expected to probe Hunter — a former high-paid lobbyist — about his earnings from business deals abroad.

James Woods suggested a new headline for an outlet that referred in its headline to "Biden's son" and an "ex-stripper."

He had testified that he was so high he didn't remember having sex with Lunden Roberts.

Recommended

Eva Longoria says movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor tells 'his truth'
Brett T.

We thought they were supposed to be called "sex workers" and given proper respect.

Just like you can attend AA for 40 years and still introduce yourself as an alcoholic.

We certainly knew Stormy Daniels' name, but who can name the mother of Hunter's child? We'd be surprised if Joe and Jill even knew the child's name as hard as they try to block out any knowledge whatsoever of her existence.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JAMES WOODS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eva Longoria says movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor tells 'his truth'
Brett T.
White House flasher upset vile people are weaponizing her 'moment of overwhelming trans joy'
Brett T.
Audience member asks President Joe Biden how much he pays in taxes
Brett T.
Handy chart proves there are more than two genders
Brett T.
Judge rules school was right to ban 'There Are Only Two Genders' T-shirt
Brett T.
Sen. John Fetterman gives some insight into the I-95 standstill deal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Eva Longoria says movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor tells 'his truth' Brett T.