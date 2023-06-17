James Woods rewrites headline about Biden's son and ex-stripper

Hunter Biden has been in a legal fight with the mother of his child for years now, denying he was even the father until a DNA test proved otherwise. Then he fought over child support, which he's now claiming is too high — apparently, his career as an artist isn't paying enough. Yes, this is the granddaughter that Joe and Jill "Decency Is on the Ballot" Biden refuse to acknowledge exists.

Hunter Biden deposed in child support case, and baby mama shows up https://t.co/tkZECMiubE pic.twitter.com/c2cO74eYiP — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2023

Priscilla DeGregory reports:

Hunter arrived at the Little Rock office building for the deposition in a five-car motorcade flanked by members of the Secret Service. Roberts arrived minutes later, according to the Daily Mail. The deposition began at 9 a.m. local time and was over by 11 a.m. The 32-year-old former stripper made the “highly unusual” move to attend the questioning session, a source told the outlet, where her lawyers were expected to probe Hunter — a former high-paid lobbyist — about his earnings from business deals abroad.

James Woods suggested a new headline for an outlet that referred in its headline to "Biden's son" and an "ex-stripper."

He’s called “Biden’s son,” but she’s dismissed as “ex-stripper.” This is journalistic sexism at its lowest. Why couldn’t the headline just as easily read, “Ex-crack addict dragged into court by mother of his child?” pic.twitter.com/9Fyr2yiMoB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 17, 2023

He had testified that he was so high he didn't remember having sex with Lunden Roberts.

Because that would have been simpler, far more direct and too honest for a headline. — Justin Quigley (@wolfen_moon) June 17, 2023

That would be a more honest headline, indeed. If course, honesty is their lowest priority. — VonPhul (@BaronVonPhul) June 17, 2023

Exactly, but the left isn’t misogynistic & we all know how open minded they are. Except when it isn’t convenient. — SamMcGWeb (@SamMcGWeb) June 17, 2023

We thought they were supposed to be called "sex workers" and given proper respect.

But is it EX-crack addict? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/hJiYH1VvRg — Franchiseguy17 (@Brandon10009985) June 17, 2023

Personally I’d prefer ex-stripper over Biden’s son but that’s just me. Being an ex stripper is far more dignified. — Shanna Vineyard (@ShannaVineyard) June 17, 2023

The entire family is repugnant. — BSRadarEngaged (@GoodmanTg) June 17, 2023

The WH is doing all it can to erase and belittle women while upholding trash like his son as a monument of modernism and acceptance/worship of debauchery — Rebecca S (@RebeccaS757) June 17, 2023

Once a crackhead, always a crackhead. Isn’t that how addiction works? — FreedomBelle (@FreedomBelle3) June 17, 2023

Just like you can attend AA for 40 years and still introduce yourself as an alcoholic.

Joe Biden's son Hunter, an alleged middleman in a bribery scheme, is now in a child support battle with someone he used for sex that he met while going to strip clubs. — Ava Goodnight (@GoodnightAva) June 17, 2023

You ever been a crack head with baby mama drama?

It’s tough out here. — Jason (@jasongraham503) June 17, 2023

We certainly knew Stormy Daniels' name, but who can name the mother of Hunter's child? We'd be surprised if Joe and Jill even knew the child's name as hard as they try to block out any knowledge whatsoever of her existence.

