Ali Velshi says 'This Book Is Gay' is 'a crucial read for all LGBTQ youth'

Brett T.  |  3:30 PM on June 17, 2023
MSNBC

MSNBC's Ali Velshi apparently has something going on called "Velshi's Banned Book Club." Keep in mind that for liberals' purposes, "banned" can mean being removed from a school library or even being reshelved from the elementary school section to the middle school section where it's more age-appropriate. Any parent who wants their kids to have these books can order them from Amazon.

A lot has been said about "This Book Is Gay." Parents who've tried to read passages from the book to school boards have been shut down. This is the book — intended for middle schoolers — that gives them the information they need to know, such as the definitions of "rimming" and "scat play" (poop eating) and step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for adult-oriented gay hook-up apps like Grindr.

Here's how MSNBC introduces its video on "This Book Is Gay," calling it "crucial" reading.

The reality is this: at some point between high school, college, and young adulthood, almost everyone will be confronted with a situation related to sex and sexuality. Relationships can be the most beautiful and rewarding part of life, and they can also be the most damaging – physically and emotionally. And for LGBTQ youth, the stakes are even higher. Despite all of that, adequate sexual education is rapidly disappearing from schools across America. Even if it exists in your high school it will likely exclude information pertinent to LGBTQ youth. So 7-year teaching veteran and LGBTQ advocate Juno Dawson decided to write her own. “This Book is Gay” is a guide. Equal parts humorous and informative -- this book would make as much sense laying on your coffee table as it would being assigned reading in a high school sexual education class. “This Book is Gay” is divided into sections: identity, stereotypes, queer history, coming out, relationships – including sex -- and interspersed with candid first-person narratives from real people. It is a crucial read for all LGBTQ youth, their parents, and their allies.

That's a bit of a sanitized version, don't you think?

Velshi had on author Juno Dawson for a tongue-bath:

If schools remove this book from the shelves, how will middle schoolers learn about eating poop and pissing on each other as things they should be doing as young gays? An adult has to teach them these things.

***

Tags: ALI VELSHI MSNBC TRANSGENDER LGBTQ

