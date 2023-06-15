PBS NewsHour says 'anti-trans laws' jeopardize indigenous people's religious expression

How woke can you get? We just did a piece on NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle saying that all drag performers want is "basic respect" and "anti-drag" legislation is threatening their art form and their livelihoods. All that anti-drag legislation does is prohibit drag performances in front of minors. It's that simple. Do whatever you want in front of an audience of adults. Just keep the sexually explicit stuff away from kids. That shouldn't be difficult.

PBS NewsHour is telling NBC News to hold its beer. In Canada, the gay alphabet starts with 2S, to represent "two-spirited" indigenous people. (It's always good for a laugh hearing Justin Trudeau say it.) Now PBS NewsHour is trying to convince us that "anti-trans" laws restricting minors from getting life-changing "gender-affirming care" are impinging on indigenous people's religious expression.

Indigenous peoples have historically recognized multiple gender identities, which they believe are a result of divine intervention, an Indigenous scholar explains. (From @ConversationUS) https://t.co/whXCtRkYUA — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 15, 2023

Rosalyn R. LaPier reports:

One thing these new laws do not take into account is that the 12 federally recognized tribes in Montana have historically recognized multiple gender identities, including transgender identities. Most Indigenous peoples recognize multiple gender identities that are believed to be the result of supernatural intervention. In this regard, Montana state Rep. Donavon Hawk, a Democrat from Butte who is Crow and Lakota, said, “It surprises me that this country is only a couple hundred years old, and we are not able to function with LGBTQ people in our communities.” Indigenous communities have incorporated LGBTQ+ peoples within their societies for centuries. … Transgender individuals, an umbrella term for individuals whose gender identity is not linked to the sex they were assigned at birth, have existed throughout history, including within Indigenous communities. I learned from my maternal grandparents about Blackfeet religion and history. The Blackfeet acknowledged and accepted individual gender expression and identity because it was granted by the divine. Personal gender identity was rarely questioned, because it was tantamount to questioning the divine.

"Indigenous communities have incorporated LGBTQ+ peoples within their societies for centuries." Guess what? We colonizers have too. We managed to go centuries without a sudden, severe spike in minors taking puberty blockers or having their breasts removed. Now the mainstream media treats a double mastectomy of perfectly healthy breasts as "life-saving care."

As if it couldn't get any more cringe, LaPier proves that Christopher Rufo was right when he uncovered school lessons for third-graders on colonizers enforcing the artificial gender binary on indigenous peoples. "Some scholars argue this is because of the long history of colonialism and cultural genocide that forced the Western-defined gender binary and patriarchy on Indigenous communities," she writes.

Who really gives a f**k?

***

