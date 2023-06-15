Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Elon Musk parody says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month';...
PBS NewsHour says 'anti-trans laws' jeopardize indigenous people's religious expression
California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)
Drag queens tell NBC News all they want is 'basic respect' for their...
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a...
KJP Thinks It's 'Dangerous' to Protect Women's Sports
Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails
YES! The 'pendulum' is starting to swing BACK in a big way and...
California State Senator Urges Parents to Flee His State

Hot take: Hatred of bicyclists comes from the same place as racism and homophobia

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 15, 2023

They say that a goldfish doesn't know it's swimming in water. The same goes for white Americans — they don't realize that they're spending their everyday lives in a culture that was built on white supremacy. That's why "whiteness" is a bad thing … it's benefitting from the privilege of a society made for white people.

The San Francisco Chronicle has a piece by Ruth Malone who says that hatred of bicyclists comes from the same place as racism … and sexism, homophobia, and transphobia. Straight white people have established car culture as the norm, and cyclists are a marginalized people.

No, seriously.

Malone writes:

Just as those who tolerate or encourage racist, sexist and homophobic or transphobic comments on social media contribute to emboldening the people who attack and menace particular groups, people who parrot stereotypical comments about cyclists on social media subtly encourage those who would harm them — tearing down a memorial, close-passing a mother with a child on her bike or aggressively edging their car into a bike lane to menace and squeeze a bicyclist.

Ultimately, hate of bicyclists comes from the same place as racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia: a desire to cling to the status quo power arrangements that favor some over others. As the bicycle becomes re-popularized as a legitimate form of transportation, there are inevitably more conflicts with those who continually and mindlessly assert that “streets are for cars.” But just as gay people are no longer willing to stay in the closet, nor women in the kitchen, bicyclists are no longer willing to settle for crumbs interms of use of our public roadways.

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Doug P.

Wow, that's dumb.

We think someone had a good point above … bicyclists act like cars sometimes and other times act like pedestrians. We don't hate cyclists who ignore stop signs and just assume the right of way, but if you're on the road, aren't you supposed to follow the rules of the road?

P.S. You're also slow. No matter how fast you think you're going, you're slow.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: SAN FRANCISCO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Doug P.
Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Brett T.
Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists
Brett T.
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Brett T.
Elon Musk parody says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month'; Updated
RickRobinson
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron Doug P.