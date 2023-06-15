Drag queens tell NBC News all they want is 'basic respect' for their art form

Last October, PBS assured us that recent headlines about all-ages drag shows could obscure the art form and its rich history. NBC News wasn't far behind, in February reporting that Tennessee's governor wanted to restrict the art form of drag, even though he'd played in a powderpuff football game in 1977.

The mainstream media is happy to tell us about the rich history of drag while completely ignoring that the new laws being passed are meant only to keep performances out of view of minors. It was the drag queens' idea to host "all-ages, family-friendly drag brunches" at which little kids learn how to slip dollar bills down their thongs.

Now NBC News is back again, giving those poor drag queens a voice as "anti-drag bills" threaten their art form and livelihoods. How does it threaten either to limit performances to adults?

Drag performers tell @SRuhle all they want is "basic respect" as a growing number of anti-drag bills threaten their art form and livelihoods. https://t.co/elQXcX9Qfb — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2023

Basic respect is not running you out of town on a rail. Stay away from the kids.

Respect is earned. Earn it. Until then, no. — Jason Charles (@jasoncharles83) June 15, 2023

"basic respect" is a funny way to spell "private access to grind on children." — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 15, 2023

"Art form " = performing in front of kids



I have no problem if they do it in clubs, but they could not do it in front of kids — Lady Mihaela (@LadyMihaelaTarg) June 15, 2023

America is in danger of losing this historical art form.

What sort of art form is a man gyrating his junk in front of young children? — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) June 15, 2023

Stick to a stage performing in front of adult audiences.



Stay out of:



Schools

Libraries

Children’s hospitals



And you will be left alone. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) June 15, 2023

It's really that simple. Why didn't Stephanie Ruhle ask them why it's so critical that they perform in front of little children?

Why won’t people respect their right to perform in a sexual manner for children? Fascism, that’s why. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 15, 2023

Why do liberals want to fall on this sword. — Christopher DiGrazia (@Southernman5519) June 15, 2023

I just want some basic respect (dressed like a clown 🤡). — Jim Nance (@jimnance) June 15, 2023

This isn’t hard people. Just leave the KIDS the hell alone! Why is that so hard for you people? Do whatever the hell you want but leave the kids out if it. For the love of God. It’s not that hard a concept. — Oliver Winston (@indycheez) June 15, 2023

It really isn't that difficult. This historic art form managed to relegate itself to nightclubs and bars for decades. Just keep it for an adult audience and no one cares.

