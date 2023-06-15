USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Drag queens tell NBC News all they want is 'basic respect' for their art form

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 15, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Last October, PBS assured us that recent headlines about all-ages drag shows could obscure the art form and its rich history. NBC News wasn't far behind, in February reporting that Tennessee's governor wanted to restrict the art form of drag, even though he'd played in a powderpuff football game in 1977.

The mainstream media is happy to tell us about the rich history of drag while completely ignoring that the new laws being passed are meant only to keep performances out of view of minors. It was the drag queens' idea to host "all-ages, family-friendly drag brunches" at which little kids learn how to slip dollar bills down their thongs.

Now NBC News is back again, giving those poor drag queens a voice as "anti-drag bills" threaten their art form and livelihoods. How does it threaten either to limit performances to adults?

Basic respect is not running you out of town on a rail. Stay away from the kids.

America is in danger of losing this historical art form.

It's really that simple. Why didn't Stephanie Ruhle ask them why it's so critical that they perform in front of little children?

It really isn't that difficult. This historic art form managed to relegate itself to nightclubs and bars for decades. Just keep it for an adult audience and no one cares.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
