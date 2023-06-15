Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails

Stacey Plaskett doesn't have a vote in the House, but that hasn't kept her from speaking out. She made a name for herself by disparaging Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberg as "so-called journalists" at a hearing over the Twitter Files. She also tried to get them to reveal their sources.

Now Plaskett is back, apparently concerned by all of those who are calling it a double standard that former President Trump is being indicted over mishandling classified material while Hillary Clinton gloats and tries to hawk her "But Her Emails" cap. "Conservative" Heath Mayo posted a threat explaining in detail how the cases were completely different because Clinton cooperated with investigators every step of the way. Now here's Plaskett on C-SPAN doing the exact same thing.

In this short clip, Del. @StaceyPlaskett tells 4 lies:



1) Her name is "Congressowoman Stacey Plaskett"



2) Hillary didn't destroy classified materials



3) "Conspiracy theory" Hillary aides smashed phones w/ a hammer



4) Hillary didn't "intentionally" delete subpoenaed emails pic.twitter.com/ij4etRFpza — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2023

It's a conspiracy theory that Clinton's aides destroyed electronic devices with a hammer? A lot of "conspiracy theories" turn out to be true. And how does she know Clinton's intentions in deleting those subpoenaed emails? Was it an accident, like when she used BleachBit to wipe her hard drive?

C'mon, man.

Even Snopes admits Hillary's team smashed phones w/ hammers https://t.co/sa94qlaUPc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2023

And even though she plays a "congresswoman" on TV, Plaskett is actually a non-voting delegate (as the Virgin Islands are not a U.S. state) — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2023

That's the one consolation here … she can't vote on legislation.

It's amazing how many liberals are willing to sanitize Clinton's actions simply to distance her from Trump. It looks like they both mishandled classified information; well, we know for a fact that Clinton did, and wasn't prosecuted.

Notice how the “moderator” doesn’t challenge her lies — Jim Hinkle (@JimHinkle151392) June 15, 2023

In a very short time, she's vying for the title of "most deceptive, morally bankrupt Democommie slimebag."

Impressive. — Elon Brusque (@HoneyBucket23) June 15, 2023

She's going for the title, that's for sure.

It's so funny how she always insists that she's a Congresswoman and be called that, even though C-SPAN on the screen says she's just a non-voting delegate.



She competes with Adam Schiff for both title of worst pathological liar and most steadfast authoritarian in the Congress. https://t.co/mGfGxtWVVi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2023

Hilary "accidentally" smashed devices with a hammer? She thought she was putting pictures up on a wall and the hammer slipped and destroyed the devices? — TwittaChicca (@TwittaChicca) June 15, 2023

Clinton’s lawyers cleaned the devices in such a way to preclude complete forensic recovery. “It is also likely that there are other work-related e-mails that they did not produce to State and that we did not find elsewhere.” None of this addressed the destruction of evidence. — The Philosophical Skeptic (@philo_skeptic) June 15, 2023

As this editor keeps asking, why did Clinton even set up a homebrew email server in the first place when she had a secure official government email address? What was her intention there, Plaskett?

