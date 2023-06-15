Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden
Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a...
KJP Thinks It's 'Dangerous' to Protect Women's Sports
YES! The 'pendulum' is starting to swing BACK in a big way and...
California State Senator Urges Parents to Flee His State
WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him...
Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut...
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the...
Republicans Against Trump DRAGGED for even SUGGESTING a Liz Cheney/Chris Christie ticket a...
Scholars of 'The View' think a constitutional amendment could solve their Trump problem
J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women...
Joe Biden Invited a Topless Pride Activist to the White House
Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just...
Drew Holden names & shames media's dishonest framing of Target bomb threats

Delegate Stacey Plaskett spreads some disinformation about Hillary Clinton's emails

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 15, 2023

Stacey Plaskett doesn't have a vote in the House, but that hasn't kept her from speaking out. She made a name for herself by disparaging Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberg as "so-called journalists" at a hearing over the Twitter Files. She also tried to get them to reveal their sources

Now Plaskett is back, apparently concerned by all of those who are calling it a double standard that former President Trump is being indicted over mishandling classified material while Hillary Clinton gloats and tries to hawk her "But Her Emails" cap. "Conservative" Heath Mayo posted a threat explaining in detail how the cases were completely different because Clinton cooperated with investigators every step of the way. Now here's Plaskett on C-SPAN doing the exact same thing.

It's a conspiracy theory that Clinton's aides destroyed electronic devices with a hammer? A lot of "conspiracy theories" turn out to be true. And how does she know Clinton's intentions in deleting those subpoenaed emails? Was it an accident, like when she used BleachBit to wipe her hard drive?

C'mon, man.

Recommended

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.

That's the one consolation here … she can't vote on legislation.

It's amazing how many liberals are willing to sanitize Clinton's actions simply to distance her from Trump. It looks like they both mishandled classified information; well, we know for a fact that Clinton did, and wasn't prosecuted.

She's going for the title, that's for sure.

As this editor keeps asking, why did Clinton even set up a homebrew email server in the first place when she had a secure official government email address? What was her intention there, Plaskett?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: C-SPAN CONSPIRACY THEORY GLENN GREENWALD HILLARY CLINTON CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women RAPED in bathrooms
Sam J.
WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him the 'big guy' (video)
Sam J.
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.
Biden's insults of reporters have yet to cause Jim Acosta to pen a 'dangerous time' sequel
Doug P.
Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut up
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right Sam J.