The UN is getting in on the 'disinformation' grift

By now it's pretty clear what "disinformation" is — it's information that's inconvenient for the Democrats for you to know. It's an attempt to censor speech and control thought. How many "conspiracy theories" have come true? Remember when the Washington Post blasted Sen. Tom Cotton for floating the "debunked" conspiracy theory that the coronavirus might have originated in a lab in Wuhan? Remember when the Russians planted Hunter Biden's laptop in a computer repair shop?

We all know the United Nations is useless and the building should be turned into condos (or the mayor could put illegal immigrants in there). The UN is getting into the disinformation game, calling it a clear and present threat to the Global Goals. Hey, who here signed up to be governed by the "Global Goals"?

Look, they even made up a chart:

Mis- & disinformation and hate speech are threatening progress on the #GlobalGoals.



In new report, @antonioguterres puts forward proposals for clear & coordinated global action to address this clear & present threat. https://t.co/atXRvwP4N3 pic.twitter.com/5uGkTv9VTH — United Nations (@UN) June 13, 2023

"Clear and present threat."

We already sent our short-lived Minister of Information packing, so take a hike, UN.

I hope I live to see the opening of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library on the former site of the United Nations. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) June 13, 2023

Unelected globalist bureaucrat says what? — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) June 13, 2023

In other words, TRUTH threatens the oligarchy's agenda of total control of the information space. — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) June 13, 2023

Hmmmm - a worldwide organization that acts sort of like a government but isn’t really one is proposing a “coordinated global action” to address a “clear and present threat” of…..free speech? What could possibly go wrong? — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) June 13, 2023

So is it disinformation or hate speech to call Rachel Levine and Lia Thomas men?

@UN most cease to exist. It’s SO communist and woke. Not even funny. All countries HAVE to STOP supporting this communist party — 𝙅𝙪𝙖𝙣 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙤 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙯, 𝙈𝙁𝙏 (@JuanRicardoDiaz) June 13, 2023

Who's goals are those? And who has the authority to judge what is true or false? Looks to me like you have some funky ideas you want to force down everyone's throats and cannot handle debate. — world_mission (@world_mission66) June 13, 2023

The UN needs to be defunded and banished from our shores forever. Globalism is antithetical to liberty. A collection of independent nations competing in a market of ideas where free people can vote with their feet for what suits them best is the way to peace and prosperity. — Patrick Kerby (@Patrickkerby58) June 13, 2023

Whichever Republican candidate promises to kick the UN out of U.S. soil has our vote. Seriously, what good does it do anyone in America?

***