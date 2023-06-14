Shelby Steele's son has a story about how bad it is in San...
The Defense Department's Pride event 'gets more bizarre with scrutiny'

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 14, 2023

We all saw how great the White House's Pride celebration went, with a trans woman flashing her fake boobs. We've seen the branches of the military post their support for Pride Month, such as the Air Force's graphic of an airman saluting the Pride flag. What we didn't know is that the Department of Defense held a Pride event last week. Of course they did.

Remember when General Mark Milley explained why he thought it was important for the military to study critical race theory and understand “white rage”? He also said the military should never get involved in domestic politics.

Brett T.

We really don't need any more Mark Milleys.

***

