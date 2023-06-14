The Defense Department's Pride event 'gets more bizarre with scrutiny'

We all saw how great the White House's Pride celebration went, with a trans woman flashing her fake boobs. We've seen the branches of the military post their support for Pride Month, such as the Air Force's graphic of an airman saluting the Pride flag. What we didn't know is that the Department of Defense held a Pride event last week. Of course they did.

The @DeptofDefense "pride" event last week gets more bizarre with scrutiny.



Thread:



1. Here, LTG Burt openly admits she lets supposed concerns over "anti-LGBTQ+ laws in a state" about "healthcare" dictate personnel choices, even if it means choosing a less-qualified officer. pic.twitter.com/O5zc2yku9P — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) June 14, 2023

2. Consider the range of euphemisms. As @MaryMargOlohan noted, this rhetoric is from the playbook of radical gender ideology. For the @SpaceForceDoD, to prevent chemical and physical castration of children is to deny a child "critical healthcare." — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) June 14, 2023

3. This has to be a Hatch Act violation. At a @DeptofDefense event, a uniformed officer opines on laws passed by duly-elected state legislatures. Not that I expect law enforcement action... — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) June 14, 2023

Remember when General Mark Milley explained why he thought it was important for the military to study critical race theory and understand “white rage”? He also said the military should never get involved in domestic politics.

4. We're in a dark place when Generals start weighing in on state laws to protect children. What are the implications of "national security concerns"? What does LTG Burt want @SpaceForceDoD to do about this? — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) June 14, 2023

5. The service-wide recruiting crisis reveals a fundamental distrust between civilians and our military. If the @DeptofDefense aligns themselves with a progressive social agenda, we will cross a chasm into legitimate social breakdown. — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) June 14, 2023

This speech at this official @DeptofDefense event reveals it might be too late. — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) June 14, 2023

This is why @SenTuberville holding Pentagon nominees is so important. The Senate confirmed LTG Burt for promotion three times. It’s about time conservatives add a modicum of scrutiny to the Generals leading the joint force. https://t.co/b2EKtsa3O2 — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) June 14, 2023

We really don't need any more Mark Milleys.

This 🤡 should be fired immediately! She has no business speaking about the laws passed by states and we now see very clearly that folks are not promoted on their experience and qualifications. — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) June 14, 2023

***