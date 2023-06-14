Speaker Kevin McCarthy asks reporters why Senator Biden would have classified docs

Lefty tattoo loser threatens Conservatives who come to his shop and it does...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 14, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We know they've found classified documents mixed in with the boxes at the Penn Biden Center, in the garage of his Delaware home, and in at least one other room in the house. Some argue that as president, Donald Trump had the authority to declassify anything. Biden's classified documents came from his time as vice president when he had no such authority, and also his time as a senator.

Those documents that come from his time as a senator are the most interesting to us. As we recently reported, members of Congress were only able to review that (redacted) FBI form alleging a bribery scheme in a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF. The same would have held for Senator Biden — if he wanted to review classified documents, he'd have to do it in a SCIF. (Remember when Sandy Berger stuffed classified documents in his pants and socks?)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been hit-and-miss, but he took the press to school Wednesday by asking the press if any of them had asked President Biden how he could possibly have classified documents from his time as a senator.

Biden was a senator for almost half a century — just how much classified material did a senator manage to sneak away with? Those documents never leave the SCIF.

Biden's corruption reaches back quite a ways, from his time as a senator to his vice presidency to the present.

***

