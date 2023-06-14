This Covid-related video of HHS Secretary Becerra is from this month, NOT 2...
Rep. Jerry Nadler says it would have been child abuse not to make 2-year-olds wear masks

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on June 14, 2023
Twitchy

We're getting some hot takes on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday. Rep. Jerry Nadler suggested that it would have been "child abuse" not to require 2-year-olds to wear masks during that pandemic. 

In a lot of states (mostly blue ones), 2-year-olds were required to wear masks, even though the ones we were using at the time were "little more than facial decoration" in retrospect. The California Department of Social Services shut down a Christian preschool over unmasked 2-year-olds — and barred the director from working in childcare for life. And don't forget the families who were thrown off of flights because their toddlers wouldn't keep their masks on.

Wow. It was today. So knowing all we know now, Nadler is still going to the mat for masks on toddlers.

If they say it's child abuse, then the government gets to step in and take charge … as it did in Waco.

Rep. Chip Roy disagreed.

Children especially were resistant to the virus … they should have been the first to be unmasked, not the last.

***

