Rep. Jerry Nadler says it would have been child abuse not to make 2-year-olds wear masks

We're getting some hot takes on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday. Rep. Jerry Nadler suggested that it would have been "child abuse" not to require 2-year-olds to wear masks during that pandemic.

In a lot of states (mostly blue ones), 2-year-olds were required to wear masks, even though the ones we were using at the time were "little more than facial decoration" in retrospect. The California Department of Social Services shut down a Christian preschool over unmasked 2-year-olds — and barred the director from working in childcare for life. And don't forget the families who were thrown off of flights because their toddlers wouldn't keep their masks on.

Nadler: "When we have a pandemic like covid, two-year-olds should have been required to wear masks. It would be child abuse for parents not to do that." pic.twitter.com/8dcF9MJhDC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2023

Was this today?

Not April 2020? — Paul D K (@gimikd) June 14, 2023

30 minutes ago — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2023

Wow. It was today. So knowing all we know now, Nadler is still going to the mat for masks on toddlers.

They just can't let it die and admit they were wrong. Losing all that control really did a number on these people. — TW Podcast (@wayneshowlive) June 14, 2023

BLITHERING ignorant fool. — Barbie D H (@barbiesway) June 14, 2023

It's child abuse for not making children wear a mask, but its not child abuse when they cut off a child's genitals or breast in the name of trans-religion. pic.twitter.com/YIEYSrHgJ3 — Emperor of Rome (@EmperorofRome5) June 14, 2023

If they say it's child abuse, then the government gets to step in and take charge … as it did in Waco.

Rep. Chip Roy disagreed.

Rep. @chiproytx responded by ripping Nadler a new one: "My Democratic colleagues [believe] the full power of the federal government should be part of ensuring and forcing your two year old child to be masked." pic.twitter.com/eHcxMXHMUC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2023

He's all about health, we can see. — Wilberforce+ (@PaineInTheNeck) June 14, 2023

Children especially were resistant to the virus … they should have been the first to be unmasked, not the last.

