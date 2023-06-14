CNN reports that Daniel Penny has been indicted
Facebook's 'fact-checkers' censored the Wuhan lab-leak theory

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 14, 2023

On Tuesday, Twitchy posted a lengthy thread by Michael Shellenberger about how there was strong new evidence that COVID-19 had come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the scientists working on gain-of-function research were the first to become infected. It's not surprising at all to hear, but we remember the Washington Post publishing an article about Sen. Tom Cotton clinging to a "debunked" conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in a lab. (The Post went back and "adjusted" its fact-check of Cotton a year later.)

Shellenberger is back with a reminder that Facebook kept busy censoring the lab-leak theory.

Thank goodness for Twitter 2.0, where you can freely post a thread like this one. And to think the press called it "racist" to suggest that the virus came from China, or even to call it the Wuhan virus (which they all did at first).

Just who did Facebook think they were protecting?

***

