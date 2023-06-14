Biden's preferred parish celebrating an LGBTQ Pride Mass

Hey, we're halfway through Pride Month! That doesn't mean the festivities are slowing down, though … the White House just had its big Pride celebration on the lawn with trans women flashing their fake boobs for the cameras.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted the event and doubled down on their support for the LGBTQ community, the bravest bunch of people they've ever seen on the White House lawn.

If you're like this editor, you walk by a Protestant church or three, all with rainbow signs reading "All Are Welcome." We should try wearing a MAGA hat and open carrying to see how welcome we are.

We all know that Biden is a devout Catholic, even though he supports abortion with no restrictions at all. The Daily Signal is reporting that Biden's preferred parish is holding an LGBTQ Pride Mass Wednesday evening.

NEW: An LGBTQ “Pride Mass” scheduled to take place Wednesday evening at President Joe Biden’s preferred parish appears to have the support of the Archdiocese of Washington. Details in @DailySignal.https://t.co/DgUwODK19Q — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 14, 2023

Mary Margaret Olohan and Elise McCue report:

An LGBTQ+ “Pride Mass” scheduled to take place Wednesday evening at President Joe Biden’s preferred parish appears to have the support of the Archdiocese of Washington. Asked if the archdiocese supports the Mass, Paula Gwynn Grant, secretary of communications for the Archdiocese of Washington, pointed The Daily Signal to “our Holy Trinity parish website.” She would not return further requests for comment regarding the “Pride Mass,” which is scheduled to take place Wednesday evening in Georgetown. This is not the first time that Holy Trinity Catholic Church has made headlines. The parish, which advertises its LGBTQIA+ Ministry on its website, announced in June 2021 it would not deny anyone the Holy Eucharist at Mass as bishops discussed whether Biden, who heads the most pro-abortion administration in U.S. history, should be denied communion. Biden regularly attends the parish.

"Our LGBTQIA+ ministry is a response to the Holy Father’s call to go out to the margins,” reads a statement. “Our celebration of Pride is not celebrating personal vanity, but the human dignity of a group of people who have been for too long the objects of violence, bullying and harassment."

When my friends ask me why I don’t go to church with them, I’ll just show them this. — GᗩᗰᗷITᗷEᗩᗰᔕ (@GambitBeams) June 14, 2023

He wouldn't have allowed this when he was in Atlanta. I always wondered, but he never made any obvious moves that signaled his allegiance back then. — NotVoltaire (@not_voltaire) June 14, 2023

The RCC walked away from biblical Christianity a long time ago. This is just another sign of their apostacy. — Mitch Mitchell (@MitchMi68122792) June 14, 2023

Shameful. Catholic in name only. — VirginiaRoyal 🍹 (@VirginiaRoyal8) June 14, 2023

These people just stay at their jobs for the salary. They obviously don't believe in Christianity anymore (maybe they never have). Why doesn't Biden create a government LGBT church and hire all these clowns? — Alceste Reilly (@marreoftalles) June 14, 2023

If there's ever been a state religion, none has come closer than "Pride." The flag flies from the White House right next to the American flag.

We'd thought the one place we might find sanctuary from Pride Month would be in a Catholic Church, but we were wrong.

***