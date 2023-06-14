CNN reports that Daniel Penny has been indicted
Mike Pence and Clay Travis spar over possible Trump pardon and sparks fly
'See you next week Adam': Rep. Anna Paulina Luna isn't done with Schiff...
Facebook's 'fact-checkers' censored the Wuhan lab-leak theory
Shelby Steele's son has a story about how bad it is in San...
Rep. Adam Schiff spikes the ball after 20 Republicans help save him from...
The Defense Department's Pride event 'gets more bizarre with scrutiny'
The UN is getting in on the 'disinformation' grift
This Covid-related video of HHS Secretary Becerra is from this month, NOT 2...
Jerry Nadler Claims It Would Be 'Child Abuse' to Not Mask Two-Year-Olds
Rep. Jerry Nadler says it would have been child abuse not to make...
Jury finds Starbucks fired Shannon Phillips for being white, awards $25.6 million!
Pete Buttigieg says Right is trying to protect young girls because they don't...
Hillary Clinton can't wrap her head around the psychology of GOPers defending Trump...

Biden's preferred parish celebrating an LGBTQ Pride Mass

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 14, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Hey, we're halfway through Pride Month! That doesn't mean the festivities are slowing down, though … the White House just had its big Pride celebration on the lawn with trans women flashing their fake boobs for the cameras.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted the event and doubled down on their support for the LGBTQ community, the bravest bunch of people they've ever seen on the White House lawn.

If you're like this editor, you walk by a Protestant church or three, all with rainbow signs reading "All Are Welcome." We should try wearing a MAGA hat and open carrying to see how welcome we are.

We all know that Biden is a devout Catholic, even though he supports abortion with no restrictions at all. The Daily Signal is reporting that Biden's preferred parish is holding an LGBTQ Pride Mass Wednesday evening.

Mary Margaret Olohan and Elise McCue report:

An LGBTQ+ “Pride Mass” scheduled to take place Wednesday evening at President Joe Biden’s preferred parish appears to have the support of the Archdiocese of Washington.

Asked if the archdiocese supports the Mass, Paula Gwynn Grant, secretary of communications for the Archdiocese of Washington, pointed The Daily Signal to “our Holy Trinity parish website.” She would not return further requests for comment regarding the “Pride Mass,” which is scheduled to take place Wednesday evening in Georgetown.

This is not the first time that Holy Trinity Catholic Church has made headlines. The parish, which advertises its LGBTQIA+ Ministry on its website, announced in June 2021 it would not deny anyone the Holy Eucharist at Mass as bishops discussed whether Biden, who heads the most pro-abortion administration in U.S. history, should be denied communion. Biden regularly attends the parish.

Recommended

Shelby Steele's son has a story about how bad it is in San Francisco
Brett T.

"Our LGBTQIA+ ministry is a response to the Holy Father’s call to go out to the margins,” reads a statement. “Our celebration of Pride is not celebrating personal vanity, but the human dignity of a group of people who have been for too long the objects of violence, bullying and harassment."

If there's ever been a state religion, none has come closer than "Pride." The flag flies from the White House right next to the American flag.

We'd thought the one place we might find sanctuary from Pride Month would be in a Catholic Church, but we were wrong.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CATHOLIC CHURCH JOE BIDEN PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shelby Steele's son has a story about how bad it is in San Francisco
Brett T.
Mike Pence and Clay Travis spar over possible Trump pardon and sparks fly
justmindy
Jury finds Starbucks fired Shannon Phillips for being white, awards $25.6 million!
Aaron Walker
Facebook's 'fact-checkers' censored the Wuhan lab-leak theory
Brett T.
The Defense Department's Pride event 'gets more bizarre with scrutiny'
Brett T.
Rep. Adam Schiff spikes the ball after 20 Republicans help save him from censure
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Shelby Steele's son has a story about how bad it is in San Francisco Brett T.