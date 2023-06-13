Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned
Katie Pavlich explains why no one in the Republican field can beat Donald...
Fourth-graders lead elementary school's 'student-led' Pride Month celebration (video)
TIME reports that tequila's popularity is bad for the environment
'Call of Duty' Removes Player Who Stood Against Gender Ideology
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale victim of 'wildly dishonest criticism' from @redsteeze
Sen. Ted Cruz roasts FBI deputy director for stonewalling over Biden doc
KJP Lashes Out at Reporter for Concern About Women's Safety in Sports
As Trump faces indictment, DeSantis' Day 1 plan for dismantling the DOJ is...
KJP super QUICK to throw topless trans-activist Biden invited to the WH UNDER...
Explain how Biden WH can condemn topless trans activist but support sexually explicit...
Michael Shellenberger: Strong New Evidence that COVID-19 came from a lab
Starbucks Workers United's thread WHINING about Starbucks removing Pride decor accidentall...
CNN political correspondent fact-checks the ridiculous notion that Biden's DOJ has been ta...

White House excited to announce that inflation has fallen by half

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 13, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

There are actually people out there who believe Joe Biden is doing a good job as president. They're in the minority, but they still exist. This is like when the White House got all excited about gasoline having dropped by a few cents after shooting up to $6 a gallon due to "Putin's price hike." Compared to when President Trump was in office, gasoline still costs more, as does everything else.

The White House is excited to announce that inflation has fallen by half since the same time last year. How about since the same time two years ago? The White House actually tried to get us excited in 2021 by claiming our Fourth of July barbecue would cost $0.16 less than the year before.

What's that really steep incline beginning in January 2021?

Because they think you're stupid.

Recommended

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned
Brett T.

All of the people blaming "the former guy" for the rise in inflation during the Biden administration don't seem to have any explanation as to what Biden's done to make things more affordable. Can we credit the Inflation Reduction Act kicking in?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: INFLATION JOE BIDEN BILL MELUGIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz roasts FBI deputy director for stonewalling over Biden doc
Brett T.
Katie Pavlich explains why no one in the Republican field can beat Donald Trump
Brett T.
As Trump faces indictment, DeSantis' Day 1 plan for dismantling the DOJ is leaked
justmindy
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale victim of 'wildly dishonest criticism' from @redsteeze
Brett T.
Fourth-graders lead elementary school's 'student-led' Pride Month celebration (video)
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned Brett T.