White House excited to announce that inflation has fallen by half

There are actually people out there who believe Joe Biden is doing a good job as president. They're in the minority, but they still exist. This is like when the White House got all excited about gasoline having dropped by a few cents after shooting up to $6 a gallon due to "Putin's price hike." Compared to when President Trump was in office, gasoline still costs more, as does everything else.

The White House is excited to announce that inflation has fallen by half since the same time last year. How about since the same time two years ago? The White House actually tried to get us excited in 2021 by claiming our Fourth of July barbecue would cost $0.16 less than the year before.

Great news: Today’s inflation report shows annual inflation is now at the lowest level since March 2021, and less than half of what it was last June.



This is giving families real breathing room. pic.twitter.com/l5k3B9WU2t — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023

What's that really steep incline beginning in January 2021?

Not sure why the White House would tweet this chart? It shows inflation shooting up as soon as they took office…then they take credit for dropping it down from 40 year highs. Strange flex. https://t.co/xFV3oZI2bJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 13, 2023

Because they think you're stupid.

This is so dishonest! @WhiteHouse knows most don't understand inflation. Inflation going down does not mean there is more "breathing room." It means the rate of price increases is slowing, but still going up. We are paying more than ever! We need DEFLATION for prices to go down. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) June 13, 2023

Not only that, but their inference is that prices are DROPPING (i.e., giving "breathing room"), when in fact, they're still going UP, just half as fast as they WERE going up. So, there's no "relief", just a slower increase in the level of pain experienced by American families. — Anonymous (@AZGrizFan) June 13, 2023

This is not a competent administration — Lisa S (@LisaSkidmore11) June 13, 2023

This is actually a chart of Biden approval numbers. — Leo (@Contraliberal_1) June 13, 2023

Reliance on peoples inability to read a chart & understand the implications has worked well for hucksters & charlatans throughout history. This administration is praying ignorance is still rampant among the masses. — Keep the faith (@socalinsanity) June 13, 2023

And what they’re trying to hide is that this inflation chart is a first derivative curve of price. Prices are still going up, but not by as much as in 2021. They’re assuming people are dumber than they are — ScreenGrabSnafu (@ScreenGrabSnafu) June 13, 2023

All of the people blaming "the former guy" for the rise in inflation during the Biden administration don't seem to have any explanation as to what Biden's done to make things more affordable. Can we credit the Inflation Reduction Act kicking in?

