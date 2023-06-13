Sen. Ted Cruz roasts FBI deputy director for stonewalling over Biden doc

KJP Lashes Out at Reporter for Concern About Women's Safety in Sports
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on June 13, 2023

Say what you want about Sen. Ted Cruz, but the man is a star at cross-examination. It really is something to watch him go into beast mode on someone, as he did Tuesday with FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. Abbate refused to answer if the FBI is in possession of a form FD-1023 alleging that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from a Burisma executive. Abbate also refused to say if the FBI is in possession of 17 audio recordings made by that executive with Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. Cruz said that's why the FBI has no credibility anymore and accused Abbate of stonewalling, which he denied.

Here's the exchange:

Heated Exchange During Judiciary Committee Hearing Between Senator Ted Cruz And FBI Deputy Director Abbate Over The Biden 1023

Senator @tedcruz: “Last month, a whistleblower brought to light the existence in the FBI of a report, an FD-1023 in which the informant alleges that President Biden and his family members engaged in a $5 Million bribery scheme during his time as VP. Deputy Director Abbate, is it true that the FBI has a report making those allegations?"

Deputy Director Abbate: "I'm not going to comment on that, Senator."

Cruz: "And why is that?"

Abbate: "I'm just not going to comment on information we've received investigations or other matters."

Cruz: "You don't owe the American people an obligation to be candid about evidence of corruption by the President of the United States?"

Abbate: "This is an area that I'm not going to get into with you, Senator."

Cruz: "Well I understand you don't want to, and that's why people are mad at the FBI. Because you are stonewalling and covering up serious allegations of evidence of corruption from the President."

How long does the FBI figure it can cover for Biden with the revelation that there are audio recordings of the president backing up the bribery claim? We're sure Biden will call the recordings "malarkey" as well, but we bet their reveal put a dent in his Pride Month celebrations.

