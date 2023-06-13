Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned

Katie Pavlich explains why no one in the Republican field can beat Donald...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 13, 2023

We've had firearms "experts" testify before Congress about the power of the AR-15, saying that a single round can separate the top half of the body from the bottom half. So it's no wonder that practically no one in Congress knows a thing about guns. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gave her two cents on repealing the firearm stabilizing braces rule and brought a big chart with her, reminiscent of USA Today's illustrations of possible AR-15 attachments, like the chainsaw bayonet.

We all lose brain cells when Jackson Lee talks about anything.

She does have a permanent spot in our rotating list of the 10 dumbest people in Congress. She's just ridiculous.

