Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned

We've had firearms "experts" testify before Congress about the power of the AR-15, saying that a single round can separate the top half of the body from the bottom half. So it's no wonder that practically no one in Congress knows a thing about guns. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gave her two cents on repealing the firearm stabilizing braces rule and brought a big chart with her, reminiscent of USA Today's illustrations of possible AR-15 attachments, like the chainsaw bayonet.

Our whole office just lost brain cells listening to @JacksonLeeTX18 talk about stabilizing braces pic.twitter.com/Q9d0l1nUdz — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) June 13, 2023

We all lose brain cells when Jackson Lee talks about anything.

“I’ve held an AR-15 in my hand, I wish I hadn’t, It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving and the bullet that is utilized, a .50 caliber, these kinds of bullets, need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street.” - Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston) 🤡 — Chris McNutt 🇺🇸 (@McNuttForTexas) June 13, 2023

she also thinks the AR-15 weighs as much as 10 moving boxes and fires a .50 caliber bullet so… yeah. — d (@dtez_) June 13, 2023

The "pistol" brace makes an AR15 as heavy as 11 boxes. — YeetCannon (@YeetCannon556) June 13, 2023

Just so I have this straight, a ghost brace makes my pistol automatic… or something… — GunsNewYork (@guns_ny) June 13, 2023

So we need background checks for accessories in addition to the background check for the gun? These people are intentionally misleading the public to believe that no background checks are being made for gun purchases. — Daneicus (@Daneicus) June 13, 2023

Wait until she hears about guns with “the thing that goes up.” Then she’ll really get fired up. 😜 — SonofMongo (@RockRidge1974) June 13, 2023

That’s me in seventh grade giving a report on a book I didn’t read. — Ash st Rangers (@streetcryan) June 13, 2023

Wow, that gave me brain cancer — The Armed Millennial (@Smelkshake) June 13, 2023

Applause to whoever made the video, I was about to put an attachment to the same Billy Madison scene after hearing only 15 seconds of her speech.



Shows us how much time they invest in actually understanding any of this, and exposes the obvious power grab for what it is.#2A — Mr. Right (@AM97577808) June 13, 2023

Literally the dumbest f'n person in government. — Chris Dub (@ChrisDub_18) June 13, 2023

She does have a permanent spot in our rotating list of the 10 dumbest people in Congress. She's just ridiculous.

***