Katie Pavlich explains why no one in the Republican field can beat Donald Trump

Donald Trump was in Miami Tuesday to plead not guilty to charges stemming from that FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago that turned up classified documents. Trump didn't appear too concerned and seemed in good spirits while working the crowds. Supporters with Trump flags lined the road where his motorcade passed through. It looks like the liberals came to their senses from Trump's indictment in Manhattan when there were visions of the National Guard driving back waves of ultra-MAGA militia members.

Trump made a stop at a cafe in Miami and Fox News was there:

Trump promises "food for everyone" at a cafe in Miami and takes a photo with Cuban-American MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal. pic.twitter.com/ZxQ49q2jpZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023

Townhall's Katie Pavlich says this is why no one in the Republican field can beat Trump in the primary.

Incredible. This is why nobody in the Republican field can beat him. Maybe that will change, but doubtful. https://t.co/7dkcaoHfX4 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2023

Trump certainly has charisma in spades, but he's also dealing with two indictments while Joe Biden is happily sitting out big campaign stops and any primary debates, thanks to the DNC realizing he couldn't hold up for two hours under scrutiny. If there were any justice, Biden would be preoccupied fighting off bribery charges, but the FBI's been doing its best to shield him.

So, can anyone beat Trump? We know Ron DeSantis is the only competition.

God bless him. — Madeline Kazantzis (@MadelineKaz) June 13, 2023

@jaketapper had a fit about it on air.

Shameful how much I laughed at his outrage of Trump receiving prayers, getting a birthday serenade, and buying lunch for all. The irony of the outrage is just so…ironic. Yet @CNN can’t figure out why they’re failing.

🤭 — Laura 🅱️ellamie (@Bellagal7) June 13, 2023

I agree that he can easily win the Republican primary... and what's on display is why. Dude effortlessly works crowds.



But I fear he doesn't have a chance in the General. — MrHumpty_MC (@MrHumpty_) June 13, 2023

Gotta give him credit. He knows how to do reality TV. — Ellis 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@ResisterLS) June 13, 2023

He knows instinctively how to interact with people and he obviously loves America! In return, people love him. Such a sad day for our country. — Florida Mimi (@borders_carol) June 13, 2023

This Trump wins easily. Be more of this Trump. https://t.co/lFcKMdykNl — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 13, 2023





Nah, the magic is gone.



His support is collapsing.



DeSantis will be the nominee. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) June 13, 2023

Why because he buys food for everybody? Some of us are looking for someone who can win, someone who has a history of success. It’s not Trump. #DeSantis2024 — Beth Estes, #DeSantis2024 (@bethestesfitnes) June 13, 2023

"FREE FOOD FOR EVERYONE!"



That's not a winning slogan to conservatives. — D.C. Harris, PhD (@HarrisDavidC) June 13, 2023

Yes if it's about personality, Trump will win and the GOP will get destroyed in '24 and deservedly so. If it's about substance and electability DeSantis will win and the GOP actually has a shot in '24. — Joe Rhode (@JoeRhode) June 13, 2023

If other Republican candidates can't beat him because he stopped at a cafe, then you guys are screwed as a political party — NY2Clt - Prob no response to under 100 followers🟧 (@CharlotteNC2022) June 13, 2023

Just one time I would like to see Biden walk into a crowded restaurant and be greeted by cheers. Not gonna happen. — Beau Bronson (@BeauBronson2) June 13, 2023

Good point. We remember making fun of Biden's campaign rallies, which literally consisted of six people in someone's backyard all sitting in folding chairs with six-foot circles around them … and now he's president.

