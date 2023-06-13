Katie Pavlich explains why no one in the Republican field can beat Donald Trump

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on June 13, 2023

Donald Trump was in Miami Tuesday to plead not guilty to charges stemming from that FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago that turned up classified documents. Trump didn't appear too concerned and seemed in good spirits while working the crowds. Supporters with Trump flags lined the road where his motorcade passed through. It looks like the liberals came to their senses from Trump's indictment in Manhattan when there were visions of the National Guard driving back waves of ultra-MAGA militia members.

Trump made a stop at a cafe in Miami and Fox News was there:

Townhall's Katie Pavlich says this is why no one in the Republican field can beat Trump in the primary.

Trump certainly has charisma in spades, but he's also dealing with two indictments while Joe Biden is happily sitting out big campaign stops and any primary debates, thanks to the DNC realizing he couldn't hold up for two hours under scrutiny. If there were any justice, Biden would be preoccupied fighting off bribery charges, but the FBI's been doing its best to shield him.

So, can anyone beat Trump? We know Ron DeSantis is the only competition.

Good point. We remember making fun of Biden's campaign rallies, which literally consisted of six people in someone's backyard all sitting in folding chairs with six-foot circles around them … and now he's president. 

***

