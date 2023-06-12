Special counsel says Karine Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act

Under pressure from Ukrainian readers, author Elizabeth Gilbert halts publication of novel...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 12, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It looks like Karine Jean-Pierre's days of saying stupid and untrue things without consequence may be coming to an end. According to the Office of Special Counsel, Jean-Pierre's continual use of the term "mega MAGA Republicans" amounted to campaigning before the 2022 midterms.

NBC News reports:

“Because Ms. Jean‐Pierre made the statements while acting in her official capacity, she violated the Hatch Act prohibition against using her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election,” Ana Galindo‐Marrone, who leads the agency's Hatch Act Unit, wrote in a June 7 letter.

During a White House press briefing on Nov. 2, Jean-Pierre referred to “mega MAGA Republican officials who don’t believe in the rule of law” and made other comments disparaging Republican candidates, according to a Hatch Act complaint filed in November 2022 against Jean-Pierre by conservative watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust.

The group called Jean-Pierre’s remarks “an inappropriate attempt to influence the vote.”

Unsurprisingly, the Office of Special Counsel isn't going to take any action. And we doubt the White House's strategy of using "ultra-MAGA" all the time had any influence on anyone. It looks like even they've figured it out.

Of course, nothing will happen to her, but it's nice to see that someone was paying attention to all the election interference coming from the White House briefing room.

