Sen. Chuck Grassley says foreign national kept audio recordings as an insurance policy

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 12, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Well, this just keeps getting more interesting, to the point where the mainstream media has had to address the bribery charges against President Joe Biden. Of course, they and the Democrats are doing their best to say this has all been debunked, but members of Congress were allowed to view the FBI document outlining the charge that Biden took $5 million from a Burisma executive. Biden has called it "malarkey" and asked, "Where's the money?" Probably in the bank accounts of all those shell companies you set up while vice president.

Sen. Chuck Grassley took to the floor Monday to say that the foreign national has 17 audio recordings to back up the bribery claim: 15 between him and Hunter Biden and 2 with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Senator Chuck Grassley Announces On The Senate Floor That The Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Joe And Hunter Biden Allegedly Has Audio Recordings Of His Conversations With Them

"17 such recordings."

"According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden."

"According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 2 audio recordings of phone calls between him and then VP Joe Biden."

"These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot."

"The 1023 also indicates that then VP Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden." 

"Getting a full and complete 1023 is critical for the American people to know and understand the true nature of the document and to hold the DOJ and the FBI accountable."

"Congress owes it to the American people and the brave and heroic whistleblowers to continue to fight for transparency in this matter and make this document public without unnecessary redactions."

Grassley has always been solid … it's just getting people to pay attention to him that's the problem. He's been working this case for a long time and knows what he's talking about. 

***

