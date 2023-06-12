Sen. Chuck Grassley says foreign national kept audio recordings as an insurance policy

Well, this just keeps getting more interesting, to the point where the mainstream media has had to address the bribery charges against President Joe Biden. Of course, they and the Democrats are doing their best to say this has all been debunked, but members of Congress were allowed to view the FBI document outlining the charge that Biden took $5 million from a Burisma executive. Biden has called it "malarkey" and asked, "Where's the money?" Probably in the bank accounts of all those shell companies you set up while vice president.

Sen. Chuck Grassley took to the floor Monday to say that the foreign national has 17 audio recordings to back up the bribery claim: 15 between him and Hunter Biden and 2 with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Senator Chuck Grassley Announces On The Senate Floor That The Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Joe And Hunter Biden Allegedly Has Audio Recordings Of His Conversations With Them



"17 such recordings."



"According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio… pic.twitter.com/JIoMbTyXHA — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 12, 2023

Senator Chuck Grassley Announces On The Senate Floor That The Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Joe And Hunter Biden Allegedly Has Audio Recordings Of His Conversations With Them "17 such recordings." "According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden." "According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 2 audio recordings of phone calls between him and then VP Joe Biden." "These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot." "The 1023 also indicates that then VP Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden."

BREAKING! WHOA! Grassley floor speech: Foreign national allegedly has audio recordings. 17!! 15 audio between him and Hunter & 2 audio with him and then VP Joe Biden. Kept as insurance policy! — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 12, 2023

This would be the most extreme national security issue in history.



Release them or you're lying. — DC Corruption, LLC (@Corruption_Ink) June 12, 2023

Well the faster they release this information to the public, the faster we can move towards impeachment Get it out and let the world see! — J C (@jcorrigan22) June 12, 2023

Grassley is good. I have worked with him on other issues. If he says he has it, he does. — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) June 12, 2023

Allegedly means the FBI will memory hole the recordings and unexist the person who has them. — Oh Hi Mark (@ColoradosMark) June 12, 2023

I'm sure it is just yoga workouts and recipes and stuff. They don't do anything that would land them in front of a federal agent... — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) June 12, 2023

Whoever has the tapes should make a public announcement that they are not suicidal. — Southern Girl (@southernathrt7) June 12, 2023

Grassley has been true to every single piece he's announced. Stand ready. — Blazerdammit (@indigo_palette) June 12, 2023

Grassley has always been solid … it's just getting people to pay attention to him that's the problem. He's been working this case for a long time and knows what he's talking about.

***