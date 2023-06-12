Liz Harrington: Ron DeSantis doesn't support Trump's choices for Supreme Court

Sen. Chuck Grassley says foreign national kept audio recordings as an insurance policy
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 12, 2023
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

This is sad because it could be the spark of an interesting conversation, but instead, it's just become fodder for the Trump vs. DeSantis debate. If you remember, CNN last week did a very serious report on Ron DeSantis' close ties with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It seems that Thomas came to Florida a couple of years ago to speak for the Federalist Society, and afterward, he and DeSantis went out to dinner. They even hugged! CNN even showed the hug in slow-motion, it was so quick. 

In introducing Thomas, DeSantis called him the "greatest living justice." And on Hugh Hewitt's show, DeSantis said that Thomas and Samuel Alito were "the gold standard" as far as justices go and that the justices President Trump appointed weren't quite in the same league.


Team Trump seized and pounced, with Liz Harrington tweeting out a press release slamming DeSantis for flip-flopping. He praised Amy Coney Barrett when she was a nominee, but now he's flip-flopped. 

Is it that he doesn't support them or that he doesn't consider them to be Thomas/Alito tier?

Not to wade into the Trump/DeSantis battle, but it seems as though Team Trump is suggesting DeSantis doesn't support the justices who managed to overturn Roe v. Wade. But when it comes to abortion, Trump recently said that Florida's six-week ban was "too harsh" and many people in the pro-life movement agreed.

We were happy to get Gorsuch, Barrett, and Kavanaugh, but that doesn't put them on the same level as Thomas or Alito. Trump did well, and DeSantis says he could do better — standard campaign fare. And DeSantis is right … those three aren't at the same level.

***


