Byron York: Biden praised the courage of the LGBTQ community more than the...
Grassley Claims Burisma Executive Kept Audio of Alleged Bribery Discussions with then-VP J...
Liz Harrington: Ron DeSantis doesn't support Trump's choices for Supreme Court
Pastor preaches that it's time to say God is queer
Kevin McCarthy Turns the Tables on CNN Reporter
TIME gets smacked around for historically & geographically challenged headline on Ukraine'...
Speaker McCarthy reminds CNN reporter who her network employs (awkward!)
Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino pushes Twitter 2.0 in thread and YEAAAH, peeps...
LOL! Look who CNN brought in to shoot down comparisons between Trump and...
'Largest and oldest' LGBTQ law firm says pronouns are REQUIRED and HOO boy...
New Gallup poll suggests more Americans — Dems included! — are against trans...
Welcome to the new, IMPROVED, tastes-great-less-filling Twitchy (all we're missing is punc...
Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about...
Rep. Nancy Mace lets Keith Olbermann know his 'fact-check' about Hillary Clinton got...

ABC News reports that transgender people are fleeing genocidal anti-LGBTQ states

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 12, 2023
AP Photo/John Hanna

Here's yet another attempt to make the word "genocide" mean nothing. If you pass a law saying a minor can't get top surgery, that's genocide. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to erase the LGBTQ community with his "Don't Say Gay" law, driving queer teachers into hiding their sexuality from their students. That's genocide.

Last month we did a post on the claim that LGBTQ families are fleeing Florida for their f**king lives. Need proof? "Ask a gay."

ABC News is now doing a piece on transgender people fleeing states with anti-LGBTQ laws. Again, most of these laws have to do with "gender-affirming care" for minors who are too young to consent. But they need those "life-saving" puberty blockers and hormone treatments or they'll certainly kill themselves.

Kiara Alfonseca reports for ABC News:

When Texas officials announced their intentions to launch child abuse investigations involving people who provide gender-affirming care for their transgender children, Susan’s heart dropped.

Susan has a 7-year-old transgender daughter, Elsa, whose parents asked that she be referred to by a pseudonym for safety reasons, who they say may one day need such care.

Elsa's parents describe her as wise beyond her years. She had expressed that she was a girl from an early age and guided her parents through her gender journey – asking to wear dresses, change her name, and to be referred to as a “daughter” by her parents.

“When she was 3, one day, she told me, ‘I'm a girl person,’” Susan said in an interview with ABC News. It was National Daughters Day, “and she said, ‘Can I be your daughter?’ – which made me cry.”

Made her cry in what way? With sadness? Or with joy that she had a transgender child?

Recommended

'Largest and oldest' LGBTQ law firm says pronouns are REQUIRED and HOO boy it does NOT go well
Sam J.

Zaid Jilani has questions:

"I'm a girl person." "OK, I'm convinced!"

That's modern "journalism" in a nutshell. The editor has an idea for a piece, writes up the same boilerplate about states passing "anti-LGBTQ" legislation, and then finds a family that fits the narrative. Either that or the family approached the media.

That makes sense. The HRC is sending out press releases with contact information for families fleeing for their lives.

Again, the parents just "affirmed" the 3-year-old's gender identity and probably immediately started dressing the kid in girls' clothing. Just how much thought is put into this?

***

Tags: ABC NEWS TEXAS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Largest and oldest' LGBTQ law firm says pronouns are REQUIRED and HOO boy it does NOT go well
Sam J.
Kevin McCarthy Turns the Tables on CNN Reporter
Twitchy Staff
Liz Harrington: Ron DeSantis doesn't support Trump's choices for Supreme Court
Brett T.
Byron York: Biden praised the courage of the LGBTQ community more than the military
Brett T.
Grassley Claims Burisma Executive Kept Audio of Alleged Bribery Discussions with then-VP Joe Biden
Twitchy Staff
Pastor preaches that it's time to say God is queer
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Largest and oldest' LGBTQ law firm says pronouns are REQUIRED and HOO boy it does NOT go well Sam J.