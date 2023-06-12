ABC News reports that transgender people are fleeing genocidal anti-LGBTQ states

Here's yet another attempt to make the word "genocide" mean nothing. If you pass a law saying a minor can't get top surgery, that's genocide. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to erase the LGBTQ community with his "Don't Say Gay" law, driving queer teachers into hiding their sexuality from their students. That's genocide.

Last month we did a post on the claim that LGBTQ families are fleeing Florida for their f**king lives. Need proof? "Ask a gay."

ABC News is now doing a piece on transgender people fleeing states with anti-LGBTQ laws. Again, most of these laws have to do with "gender-affirming care" for minors who are too young to consent. But they need those "life-saving" puberty blockers and hormone treatments or they'll certainly kill themselves.

Across the country, some families say they are moving out of their home states that have implemented anti-LGBTQ legislation to get to a place with greater protections for the community. https://t.co/ViJHhyjb5T — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2023

Kiara Alfonseca reports for ABC News:

When Texas officials announced their intentions to launch child abuse investigations involving people who provide gender-affirming care for their transgender children, Susan’s heart dropped. Susan has a 7-year-old transgender daughter, Elsa, whose parents asked that she be referred to by a pseudonym for safety reasons, who they say may one day need such care. Elsa's parents describe her as wise beyond her years. She had expressed that she was a girl from an early age and guided her parents through her gender journey – asking to wear dresses, change her name, and to be referred to as a “daughter” by her parents. “When she was 3, one day, she told me, ‘I'm a girl person,’” Susan said in an interview with ABC News. It was National Daughters Day, “and she said, ‘Can I be your daughter?’ – which made me cry.”

Made her cry in what way? With sadness? Or with joy that she had a transgender child?

Zaid Jilani has questions:

ABC News article about people leaving states like Florida includes a parent raising a kid to be the opposite gender since they were 3 years old. Do any reporters or editors who wrote this story have any skepticism about any of this? pic.twitter.com/QqPYhPlk0n — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2023

There is a pretty much universal human axiom that kids lack the maturity to decide certain things. In articles like this, that almost universal axiom isn’t even mentioned, it’s not even up for debate. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2023

"I'm a girl person." "OK, I'm convinced!"

And the articles headline is a claim of genocide. It’s kind of circular isn’t it? The media falsely tells people they’re at risk of a genocide then reports that people feel anxious and depressed. And this is ABC News, not some Tumblr page. pic.twitter.com/jmcuWCPzn4 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2023

I’m just saying they should be skeptical. Almost all research on this topic is underpowered and doing a cookie cutter activist telling of it isn’t good journalism https://t.co/Il61YeJ1po — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2023

"Do any reporters or editors who wrote this story have any skepticism about any of this?"



They have as much skepticism as their social groups allow them to have: Zero. — River Parrish (@RiverParrish1) June 12, 2023

No



They were specifically looking for such a case, because the story was already written



They found it, it's just a detail added as filler



And use it as the example — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) June 12, 2023

That's modern "journalism" in a nutshell. The editor has an idea for a piece, writes up the same boilerplate about states passing "anti-LGBTQ" legislation, and then finds a family that fits the narrative. Either that or the family approached the media.

i tend to think articles like this are meant to be esoteric criticism of gender ideology where no criticism is allowed in the authors' polite company. — thanatoid (@aitch_bar) June 12, 2023

They're running a month long miniseries in which every single outrageous claim from the Human Rights Campaign agenda is dramatized. — William Belcher 🌠 (@EdB_Ohio) June 12, 2023

That makes sense. The HRC is sending out press releases with contact information for families fleeing for their lives.

This is a dangerous phenomenon because it is literally Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy, and not just advertised to the world, but sanctified as well. And beyond that, mandated as a sales pitch to confused and hormonal minors. — jon kessler (@jonkessler20) June 12, 2023

Again, the parents just "affirmed" the 3-year-old's gender identity and probably immediately started dressing the kid in girls' clothing. Just how much thought is put into this?

***