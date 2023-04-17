Outkick made an interesting observation when soccer champion Megan Rapinoe signed a letter opposing the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act; the letter never mentions the legislation by its name, referring to it only as H.R. 734. Opposing the protection of girls and women in sports wouldn’t sound quite as noble.

On Monday, the White House issued a statement making it clear that President Joe Biden would veto the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act if it ever reached his desk. In his video commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility last year, Biden assured trans people that he had their backs.

Brandon Gillespie reports:

“The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 734,” the White House said in a statement. “For students nationwide, participating in sports and being part of a team is an important part of growing up, staying engaged in school, and learning leadership and life skills. H.R. 734 would deny access to sports for many families by establishing an absolute ban on transgender students—even those as young as elementary schoolers—playing on a team consistent with their gender identity.”

The statement accused politicians of dictating a “one-size-fits-all requirement that forces coaches to remove kids from their teams,” and argued transgender youth across the country were already facing a mental health crisis.

No kidding. Note that Biden won’t call the bill by its name either.

It’s interesting that the White House put out that statement Monday after calling a lid at 9 a.m.

Trending

As a reward for destroying all of the girls’ swimming records, the NCAA nominated Lia Thomas for Woman of the Year. And girls who aren’t comfortable having a biological male on the swim team are advised to take advantage of their school’s counseling and psychological services.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: discriminationJoe Bidenmental health crisisProtection of Girls and Women in Sports Actveto