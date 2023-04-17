Outkick made an interesting observation when soccer champion Megan Rapinoe signed a letter opposing the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act; the letter never mentions the legislation by its name, referring to it only as H.R. 734. Opposing the protection of girls and women in sports wouldn’t sound quite as noble.

On Monday, the White House issued a statement making it clear that President Joe Biden would veto the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act if it ever reached his desk. In his video commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility last year, Biden assured trans people that he had their backs.

Biden to veto GOP bill protecting women's sports, calls it 'discrimination' against transgender students https://t.co/g5Z8c6fKnH — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2023

Brandon Gillespie reports:

“The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 734,” the White House said in a statement. “For students nationwide, participating in sports and being part of a team is an important part of growing up, staying engaged in school, and learning leadership and life skills. H.R. 734 would deny access to sports for many families by establishing an absolute ban on transgender students—even those as young as elementary schoolers—playing on a team consistent with their gender identity.” … The statement accused politicians of dictating a “one-size-fits-all requirement that forces coaches to remove kids from their teams,” and argued transgender youth across the country were already facing a mental health crisis.

No kidding. Note that Biden won’t call the bill by its name either.

It’s interesting that the White House put out that statement Monday after calling a lid at 9 a.m.

I’m really looking forward to ESPN telling the story (surely in a 30 for 30) of how Richard Nixon made female sports viable via Title 9, and Joe Biden allowed them to be effectively ended, all so that attention-seeking dudes pretending to be females could play…

😂😡🤮 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 17, 2023

So you raise your daughters to be competitive and at the end of the day you’re competing against men .. sad day for women’s sports . — Mike North (@North2North) April 17, 2023

That is nonsensical demagoguery. The only discrimination is against the women trying to have honest competition and to reap the rewards of their hard work. Having it wiped out by men is a grave injustice. — James A Freeman (@JamesAFreeman) April 17, 2023

The damage you are doing to our country sir, will take decades to repair. What a sad sad time for our country. — twocdubs.eth | shark.email.eth | punisher.hbar (@twocdubs) April 17, 2023

They despise women. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) April 17, 2023

He’s misreading the electorate but he knows it doesn’t matter because they’ve already stolen the 2024 election. — The Duke of Northumberland (@Bagehot99) April 17, 2023

Another great victory for The Patriarchy! — 🇺🇸 sedition sam 🍊 (@sam58820737) April 17, 2023

Horrid. This defeats all the rights in sports women have worked for decades to achieve. It seems completely illegal and detrimental to society. Is crazy unfair. — Paul (@powerlinep) April 17, 2023

Good to know how much he hates women. — 2022 Republican Nominee for Florida HD42 🎯 (@BJacksonforFL) April 17, 2023

Good Lord this has gone on long enough!

Pandering to the micro-percentage while actual women get all of their records, accolades and accomplishments erased in real time. — Underrated Tweets ™ (@VanSolo10) April 17, 2023

I hope everyone who voted for him with a daughter participating in women's athletics at any level is enjoying this moment. — WildBill (@WildBill4791) April 17, 2023

Girls will lose out on college scholarships and not be able to continue playing the sports they love. Sad day. — BJ (@bjnyy_23) April 17, 2023

He is so out of touch with Americans — Dave Rothwell (@DaveRothwell8) April 17, 2023

Democrats canceling women sports. — BrandX (@bigrazzmatazz) April 17, 2023

Where is the #MeToo people? I guess that was a sham as well. — Tracy (@aldridtl) April 17, 2023

What a disgrace. There go years and years of training and the blood, sweat and tears of our women athletes. — Blackbird Learning (@Nancy_1) April 17, 2023

As a reward for destroying all of the girls’ swimming records, the NCAA nominated Lia Thomas for Woman of the Year. And girls who aren’t comfortable having a biological male on the swim team are advised to take advantage of their school’s counseling and psychological services.

